Ewan McVicar Announces Massive New Single ‘Groove Thang’

MUMBAI : Platinum-selling Scottish electronic artist, Ewan McVicar returns with another huge vocal house cut ‘Groove Thang’ which follows in the success of his recent debut Pavilion Festival. The single lands the 21st of July via Ministry Of Sound.

Ewan says:

“I’ve not brought out a big vocal chuffer in ages, missed the energy. I’ve neglected this part of my products. Using signature stabs and beefy kick & bass the reaction to this in my sets has been unbelievable. It was the best reaction at Pavilion Festival and its made me so excited to go again”.

One of the most exciting artists to emerge from the UK underground in recent years, Scottish DJ/producer Ewan McVicar, has been on a stratospheric rise since the 2020 release of his debut EP, Street Rave, via Patrick Topping’s TRICK imprint.

Following a string of releases on the likes of Ninja Tune’s Technicolour and Shall Not Fade, Ewan dropped arguably the biggest dance track of 2021 ‘Tell Me Something Good’, which picked up ‘Track of the Year’ at DJ Mag’s ‘Best of British Awards’, and was named ‘Electronic Track of the Year’ by BBC Radio 1. Since then he has played some of the world’s most respected dance floors and hit further career milestones with releases on highly respected fellow Scotsman Optimo’s label as well as Diplo’s Higher Ground.

Fresh from the success of his debut Pavilion Festival - a lifelong dream to put his hometown of Ayr back on the musical map and the subject of a recent BBC documentary - McVicar catapults into festival season with his latest single ‘Groove Thang’, an infectious big room belter that combines soulful vocals with a system pummeling bass and kick.

This is straight-up ‘future classic’ gear with the kind of summer-defining energy of ‘Tell Me Something Good’, arriving just in time for Ewan’s packed tour schedule which includes Glastonbury, Watergate, Amnesia, and Creamfields.