DJ Marky Drops his first Album in 8 years - The Time Is Right!

MUMBAI : Almost 20 years since the release of his legendary debut album In Rotation, DJ Marky brings an immaculate 175 BPM fuelled album The Time Is Right via Shogun Audio that celebrates one of the scene's most passionate, charismatic, and loved mainstays of the past two decades.

The album will be accompanied by an official launch party at The Jazz Cafe in Camden, London on Friday 21st July, welcoming unannounced special guests and an exclusive 3-hour DJ Marky ‘DNB & Influences Set’ in an intimate space.

Clear from childhood that music would be a lifelong passion when his record collection overshadowed his toys in a house filled with funk, jazz, soul, Brazilian bass and everything in between, DJ Marky’s subsequent grasp of melody, composition and sound has set him apart in the dance music world. Several releases on his own Innerground imprint, Drum&Bass Arena, Symmetry Recordings, V Recordings, Souped Up, Warp Records and 3,000 records in his collection later, DJ Marky has become an unmatchable selector of his time.

The innovator now delivers his first album in 8 years, recruiting the likes of Pola & Bryson, MC GQ, Makato, Charli Brix, SOLAH, and many more for a diversely enticing offering that caters to all sides of the genre. As a love letter to his peers, fans and collaborators, The Time Is Right captures the brilliance of his innate ability to effortlessly intertwine different cultures whilst representing his unwavering passion for both D&B culture, his own growth as an artist and a reflection of a specific period in his life.

For example, Sliding Gliding is an uplifting, fast paced anthem boasting vibrancy and funk with Dossa and Locuzzed who highlight their expertise in bringing contagious levels of groove and musicality. Meanwhile, Poetry with SOLAH is a soothing, soul drenched cut that effortlessly combines the worlds of D&B, neo-soul and jazz. Hugs with Tyke and Daddy Earl heads into heavier territories with punchy synths and warping breakdowns, whilst Natural Feeling with Charli Brix and Alibi reintroduces the soulful nature of the project.

Continuing the genre bending experience, Back & Forth combines rapid bass amongst fiery MCs Melinki, D’Cypher, Harry Shotta and GQ who deliver impeccable lyrical assaults. Adding to the emotion of the album, Colours of My Mind with Pola & Bryson and Sam Wills channels the personal and emotive flows of an artist facing a difficult period in his life.

Elsewhere, Wrong Hands sees Marky continue to experiment with his darker side for a gritty club melter alongside fellow Brazilian L-Side whilst New Beginnings helped Marky regain the ability to focus after his hospitalisation due to COVID. Continuing to reflect, Trip To The Stars is a commentary on how the DJ-producer desperately wanted the COVID borders to open during the making of the album so he could return to the UK. A 15 track masterpiece, DJ Marky combines the perfect ingredients of collaborators, storytelling and versatile musical craft.

Now in the midst of a packed summer schedule as he celebrates the release of The Time Is Right, DJ Marky looks forward to further forthcoming shows at The Jazz Cafe for his album launch as well as Hospitality on the Harbour, Let It Roll, Tomorrowland, Sun and Bass, and We Out Here Festival and more.

Discovered on the Brazil club circuit and leading to huge recognition in the UK and beyond, DJ Marky continues to demonstrate himself as one of the scene’s biggest success stories. Two decades on, he shares yet another impressive body of work that cements his undisputable position in the upper ranks of D&B’s hierarchy, serving as an ode to D&B culture as his most heartfelt, vigorous, and personal sonic journey to date.

DJ Marky - Time Is Right is out 21st July via Shogun Audio.

Tracklist:

Sliding Gliding

Poetry ft. SOLAH

Hugs ft. Tyke & Daddy Earl -

Natural Feeling ft. Charli Brix & Alibi

Dance Again ft. Javeon

Back & Forth ft. Melinki, D’Cypher, Harry Shotta & GQ

Colours Of My Mind ft. Sam Wills, Pola & Bryson

Free Life

Buzzy Bunch ft. GEST

The Spaceship Connection

Come Back

Wrong Hands ft. L-Side

New Beginnings ft. Quadrant & Iris

Trip To The Stars ft. Makoto

The Beat Of Love ft. Makoto, Sally Green & Cam Perridge