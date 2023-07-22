Calgary's RED CAIN Nominated For YYC Music Award For "Metal Recording of The Year"; New Album “NAE'BLISS” Out Now!

MUMBAI : Calgary, Canada's Red Cain have been nominated by the YYC Music Awards for "Metal Recording of The Year" for their single "Fisher King", which is featured on the band's latest their latest third full-length “NAE'BLISS” released this past June.

The band is nominated alongside their metal peers Osyron, Syryn, Balrogath, and Carlos Cruz Project.

The award category is presented by Loud As Hell Festival.

YYC Music Awards - Metal Recording of The Year 2023 Nominees:

https://yycmusicawards.com/awards/2023/2023-yycma-nominees/

Balrogath - Arcane Sacrifice

Carlos Cruz Project - Volume 1

Osyron - Momentous

Red Cain - Fisher King

Syryn - Heads or Tails

Red Cain's new album “NAE'BLISS” is a homage to the legendary world of American author Robert Jordan's fantasy epic "The Wheel of Time" (novel/TV series). With a grimdark edge, down-tuned guitars, death and power prog metal influences, and an unrelenting march forward, "NAE'BLISS" is a foray into the reverse side of the Wheel of Time story - that of the Forsaken, antagonists, instruments of the Great Lord of the Dark, and the brutal and captivating allure of letting Chaos reign supreme.

The band comments on the release of “NAE'BLISS”:

"A labour of love and technique, this record is much more stripped down, aggressive, and heavier than our previous releases - while retaining the unique Red Cain sound. With virtuoso guitarist Samuel Ridout and backup vocalist Kalie Yan joining the band, we cracked the gates into tech-death and prog, using bands like Tesseract and Meshuggah as inspiration - and veering heavily into death metal with vocals and arrangements. The result, combined with our conceptual homage to the fantasy series Wheel of Time, brings us back to our musical roots and delivers the most honest and intense Red Cain album yet. Enjoy!"

The band explains in further detail about choosing the Wheel of Time concept:

“We are all massive fantasy fans, and for us, Wheel of Time rubs shoulders with LOTR as a genre-defining epic fantasy series that started it all. The world of the Wheel is a brutal, compelling world with multitudes of fascinating characters, and we were particularly interested in exploring its more visceral aspects - an area that begs to be paired with heavy metal. We’ve seen some of our musical icons, like Blind Guardian, successfully go down this path, and it was magnificent to see new musical interpretations of those stories spun out by them - not to mention some bloody good fun. Now, it is our turn to ride forward in another turn of the Wheel. Enjoy!"

Red Cain is recommended for fans of Kamelot, Symphony X, Myrath, Powerwolf, Mastodon, and The Contortionist.

Red Cain, from Calgary, Canada is a modern progressive metal project with Eastern European roots. They have been making waves since their first release in 2016, with award-winning music videos and concept albums “Kindred: Act I” and “Kindred: Act II”. Red Cain’s first two full albums conceptually told a sprawling story of how raw and primal ancient myth collides with modern society and human yearning toward the stars, toward perfection. The albums contained a ton of genre inspirations, from gothic rock to ambient electronica, power, black, and death metal, and were universally lauded for their inventiveness, variety, and strong conceptual content. They continue this momentum with forthcoming releases.

Red Cain is:

Evgeniy Zayarny - Vocals

Samuel Ridout - Guitars

Tyler Corbett - Guitars

Kalie Yan - Bass, Vocals

Taylor Gibson - Drums