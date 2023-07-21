RadioandMusic
News |  21 Jul 2023 18:07 |  By RnMTeam

The MLC Seeking Songwriter Suggestions for Board of Directors and Advisory Committee Candidates

MUMBAI - The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) is accepting suggestions of songwriter candidates for its Board of Directors and Unclaimed Royalties Oversight and Dispute Resolution committees.

Under the Music Modernization Act of 2018 (MMA), certain governance positions at The MLC are reserved for representatives of songwriters. The terms of several songwriter seats on the Board and the organization's advisory committees are slated to end later this year.

These include the following seats:

Two (2) songwriter seats on the Board of Directors;

Two (2) songwriter seats on the Dispute Resolution Committee, which recommends policies and procedures to the Board for the processing of royalties related to works that are subject to disputes over ownership; and

Two (2) songwriter seats on the Unclaimed Royalties Oversight Committee, which recommends policies and procedures to The MLC's Board related to the distribution of unclaimed accrued royalties.

The MLC will submit all recommendations it receives to the Board's Songwriter Nominating Committee for consideration. Board and committee members sit for three-year terms and may be re-elected. Seats are filled pursuant to The MLC's Bylaws.

The MLC's Board of Directors and committees meet regularly and all meetings allow for virtual participation such that travel is not generally required. Members are expected to devote sufficient time to prepare for and participate fully in all meetings. Candidates for the Board of Directors must be professional songwriters who retain and license mechanical rights for songs they have written. More information on The MLC's Board of Directors and advisory committees can be found here.

Suggestions should be made no later than July 31, 2023. To suggest a candidate for a songwriter representative seat to The MLC's Board or committees, please complete the suggestion form available here.

About The Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC)

The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) was designated by the U.S. Register of Copyrights in July 2019 pursuant to the Music Modernization Act of 2018. The MLC is responsible for administering the new blanket compulsory license for the use of musical works by digital music services. As of January 2021, mechanical royalties from streaming in the U.S. will be processed and paid out by The MLC at no cost to songwriters or music publishers.

The MLC is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of songwriters and representatives of music publishers. For more background on The MLC and its Board and Committee members, go to www.TheMLC.com.

