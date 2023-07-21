Sahil Verma aka ADGRMS, India's Musical Prodigy, to Close Belgian Beer Stage at Tomorrowland 2023!

MUMBAI: Tomorrowland, the pinnacle of global music festivals, is set to enthral audiences once again with its unparalleled ambiance and captivating performances from 20th July 2023 to 23rd July 2023. Among the illustrious lineup of world-class artists, we are proud to announce Sahil Verma aka ADGRMS, the first Indian Independent artist from India without any management or label will be taking over the Belgian Beer stage on Friday, July 21, from 7 to 9 PM, as the sole Indian artist at Tomorrowland Belgium this year!
Sharing his excitement, Sahil Verma aka ADGRMS said "I am immensely grateful for the incredible journey that has led me to this moment. It's a surreal feeling to see my dreams come to life, from drawing the Tomorrowland logo on my closet 10 years ago to now standing on the stage of this legendary festival. The support and love I've received from people around me and the industry have been truly humbling. I'm filled with excitement and anticipation as I prepare to deliver a performance that will resonate with the hearts of music lovers around the world. Tomorrowland, get ready for an unforgettable experience!."
Renowned as the first Indian artist to unleash his sonic creations through the esteemed dance music record label - Spinnin' Records (Premium) in 2017. Since then, he has achieved remarkable accomplishments, gaining international recognition for his exceptional productions. His music has resonated across prominent media platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, NFL, NBA, UFC, BBC, Viacom CBS, VH1, MTV, Showtime, Fox, ESPN, and more than 500 others worldwide! With an impressive 10 million streams across various online platforms, Renowned figures in the dance music realm, including Martin Garrix, Tiesto, The Chainsmokers, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Steve Aoki, and many others, have championed his ingenious creations, solidifying his place as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.
Sahil Verma’s performance at Tomorrowland Belgium is a significant milestone for Indian independent artists, as he takes the stage without any management or label, showcasing his talent, dedication, and perseverance. With his innovative sound and electrifying stage presence, Sahil Verma is set to leave an indelible mark on Tomorrowland and its global audience. Join us as we witness history being made at Tomorrowland Belgium on Friday, July 21, from 7 to 9 PM, as Sahil Verma, ADGRMS, mesmerises the crowd and showcases the power of Indian talent on the international stage.
MUMBAI: With power-packed entertainment, the show will take the audiences through various aspectsread more
MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more
Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
MUMBAI : Illinois pop punk 5-piece Wilmette is premiering a 'Guitar Hero'-inspired music video for the new single "Circa '99," off the band's long-...read more
MUMBAI : Vancouver’s Hardball is ready to take you on a grunge journey of dirty riffs and speedy shredding with their debut self-titled album,...read more
MUMBAI : For his new album 2070, Jeff Eager strove to create a collapsing of the eras – the sounds he loves, inspired by the classic songwriting of...read more
MUMBAI - One of India’s premier bass guitarists, the New-Delhi born and Mumbai-based Hashbass aka Harshit Misra is also one of the independent...read more
MUMBAI : The track Desert Ship is taken from the forthcoming album It Is All Overman from German post-rick group Overman. The album is set for...read more