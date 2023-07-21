Sahil Verma aka ADGRMS, India's Musical Prodigy, to Close Belgian Beer Stage at Tomorrowland 2023!

MUMBAI: Tomorrowland, the pinnacle of global music festivals, is set to enthral audiences once again with its unparalleled ambiance and captivating performances from 20th July 2023 to 23rd July 2023. Among the illustrious lineup of world-class artists, we are proud to announce Sahil Verma aka ADGRMS, the first Indian Independent artist from India without any management or label will be taking over the Belgian Beer stage on Friday, July 21, from 7 to 9 PM, as the sole Indian artist at Tomorrowland Belgium this year!

Sharing his excitement, Sahil Verma aka ADGRMS said "I am immensely grateful for the incredible journey that has led me to this moment. It's a surreal feeling to see my dreams come to life, from drawing the Tomorrowland logo on my closet 10 years ago to now standing on the stage of this legendary festival. The support and love I've received from people around me and the industry have been truly humbling. I'm filled with excitement and anticipation as I prepare to deliver a performance that will resonate with the hearts of music lovers around the world. Tomorrowland, get ready for an unforgettable experience!."

Renowned as the first Indian artist to unleash his sonic creations through the esteemed dance music record label - Spinnin' Records (Premium) in 2017. Since then, he has achieved remarkable accomplishments, gaining international recognition for his exceptional productions. His music has resonated across prominent media platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, NFL, NBA, UFC, BBC, Viacom CBS, VH1, MTV, Showtime, Fox, ESPN, and more than 500 others worldwide! With an impressive 10 million streams across various online platforms, Renowned figures in the dance music realm, including Martin Garrix, Tiesto, The Chainsmokers, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Steve Aoki, and many others, have championed his ingenious creations, solidifying his place as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Sahil Verma’s performance at Tomorrowland Belgium is a significant milestone for Indian independent artists, as he takes the stage without any management or label, showcasing his talent, dedication, and perseverance. With his innovative sound and electrifying stage presence, Sahil Verma is set to leave an indelible mark on Tomorrowland and its global audience. Join us as we witness history being made at Tomorrowland Belgium on Friday, July 21, from 7 to 9 PM, as Sahil Verma, ADGRMS, mesmerises the crowd and showcases the power of Indian talent on the international stage.