OVERMAN New Official Music Video For 'Desert Ship'

MUMBAI : The track Desert Ship is taken from the forthcoming album It Is All Overman from German post-rick group Overman. The album is set for release via Sliptrick Records on September 5th on CD and in digital format on all major platfroms.
The group said; "If you are looking for a small but intense break from the madness of everyday life, you may enjoy the drifting Desert Ship".
It Is All Overman | Released September 5th, 2023 via Sliptrick Records
Overman is:
Christoph Wollmann – Vocals | Hauke Drews – Bass | Jan-Marc Ivers – Drums/Guitars/Keyboards
Band links: Official Website | Facebook | Youtube | On Sliptrick
MUMBAI: With power-packed entertainment, the show will take the audiences through various aspectsread more
MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more
Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
MUMBAI : Illinois pop punk 5-piece Wilmette is premiering a 'Guitar Hero'-inspired music video for the new single "Circa '99," off the band's long-...read more
MUMBAI : For his new album 2070, Jeff Eager strove to create a collapsing of the eras – the sounds he loves, inspired by the classic songwriting of...read more
MUMBAI : Vancouver’s Hardball is ready to take you on a grunge journey of dirty riffs and speedy shredding with their debut self-titled album,...read more
MUMBAI : The track Desert Ship is taken from the forthcoming album It Is All Overman from German post-rick group Overman. The album is set for...read more
MUMBAI – Today, the rising San Diego DJ/producer and Dancing Astronaut’s “Breakout Artist of the Year 2022” ISOxo returns with new single “...read more