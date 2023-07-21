OVERMAN New Official Music Video For 'Desert Ship'

MUMBAI : The track Desert Ship is taken from the forthcoming album It Is All Overman from German post-rick group Overman. The album is set for release via Sliptrick Records on September 5th on CD and in digital format on all major platfroms.

The group said; "If you are looking for a small but intense break from the madness of everyday life, you may enjoy the drifting Desert Ship".

It Is All Overman | Released September 5th, 2023 via Sliptrick Records

Overman is:

Christoph Wollmann – Vocals | Hauke Drews – Bass | Jan-Marc Ivers – Drums/Guitars/Keyboards

Band links: Official Website | Facebook | Youtube | On Sliptrick