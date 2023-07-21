This monsoon season, it's raining songs for Shahid Mallya

MUMBAI: Singer of super hit songs like ‘Shauq,’ ‘Baari Barsi,’ ‘Radha,’ ‘Iski Uski,’ 'Rabba Main to Mar Gaya,’ and many more Shahid Mallya has back-to-back six songs releasing in a month.
Shahid Mallya and Shahid Kapoor duo has already given soulful and hit tracks like Chitta Ve and Ikk Kudi. The duo is yet again back with same magic in latest song, 'Baari Barsi.'
While sharing about what all is coming in future, Shahid said, “What Every singer wants? that he should keep singing always and keep entertaining his listeners and I am so blessed that I got that opportunity time and again. I am happy that within a month or one and half month I have almost more than six songs releasing. Starting from Shahid Kapoor’s 'Bloody Daddy,' track 'Baari Barsi’ to my solo ‘Shukriya’ and ‘Barish Ka Mausum’ and A tale of love lost but never forgotten tale song ‘Kaise Kategi’ starring Simran Nerurkar and Suhail Nayyar.”
Shahid Mallya has touched everyone's souls with the song ‘Shauq’ from Qala and with his songs he is consistently delivering chart-topping numbers that resonate deeply with fans. This is not all. Shahid Mallya has lot of other surprises planned for his fans.
In a recent conversation, Shahid Mallya expressed his excitement and said, “Recently I have shot song with south Actress Apsara which will be releasing soon. Also, I am going to shoot Qawwali song in Chandigarh, Punjab. One Untitled song and Two more Big banner movie songs are lined up to release soon but I will be only able to talk after its officially announced.”
Shahid Mallya’s father always wanted to come and become a singer in this city of dreams since he closely worked with the Great Rafi Sahab, but destiny had other plans for him, but as a doting son, Shahid took responsibility to live up his father's dream and made him proud.
