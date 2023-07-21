Isoxo Returns With Highly - Anticipated Single "DONTSTOPME!"

MUMBAI – Today, the rising San Diego DJ/producer and Dancing Astronaut’s “Breakout Artist of the Year 2022” ISOxo returns with new single “dontstopme!”, out now via 88rising and available on all streaming platforms. “dontstopme!” is ISOxo’s inaugural single from the pioneering 88rising label.
“dontstopme!” has been steadily teased in ISOxo’s raucous DJ sets as far back as 2021 and remains one of the most sought-after IDs amongst diehard fans. The hard-hitting new single is characteristically ISOxo – drawing from multiple underground genres and featuring elements of trap, wave, breakbeat, and plugg. The track pulls listeners in with immediacy, as sirens build pressure towards a piercing and mosh-worthy release.
"dontstopme!" is the first taste of ISOxo’s long-awaited debut album, kidsgonemad!. The album – "one of the most anticipated electronic debut albums in recent memory” (EDM.com) – was first announced via a theatrical curtain drop following back-to-back sold-out nights at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. Breaking a months-long dormant period, ISOxo recently announced that the album is finally completed.
Despite going dark on social media for much of the last 8 months, ISOxo has nevertheless achieved many new milestones this year. 2023 kicked off with a surprise back-to-back set with the legendary Skrillex in ISOxo’s hometown of San Diego. The two artists have rapidly become friends and close collaborators, with snippets of unreleased material teased in DJ sets and popping up across social media. ISOxo also made his debut festival appearances at Ultra Music Festival, The Do Lab at Coachella, 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Festival New York, and Electric Forest – all of which were hailed by attendees as among the Top 3 festival performances.
ISOxo Tour Dates
August 5th: HARD Summer - Los Angeles, CA
August 12th: Moonrise Festival - Baltimore, MD
August 13th: Outside Lands - San Francisco, CA
September 14th: KIDSGONEMAD! Takeover @ Imagine Festival - Atlanta, GA
October 26th: Hulaween - Live Oak, FL
