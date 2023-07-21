DJ and Hunni Sound founder Kiimi announces emotive new single 'Know Someone'

MUMBAI : Hotly-tipped producer, Foundation FM host, multi-instrumentalist and Hunni Sound founder Kiimi (they/she) announces new single ‘Know Someone’, out 21st July via Three Six Zero.

Fresh from their recent Hunni Sound club night, a stellar performance at Garden Party in Leeds and string of huge shows including Body Movements, Creamfields, Junction 2 and Lost Village still to come, Kiimi returns with big-room heater, ‘Know Someone’.

Tastemaker fans include Jamie XX, TSHA, R1’s Jaguar and Jack Saunders (who described the artist as ‘the future of electronic music’), and this year Kiimi was named one of Pete Tong’s ‘Radio 1 Future Stars 2023’. In addition to a plethora of high praise for their production work, Kiimi also heads up Hunni Sound, a project aimed at making music production more accessible to female, trans and non-binary people.

Following the success of recent single ‘Sun Goes Down’ which garnered support from across Radio 1 Dance including Sarah Story, Jaguar and Jack Saunders, Kiimi treats us to a perfect slice of future house on ‘Know Someone’. Brimming with emotion, longing and the desire for connection, the track explores grief, healing and hope and features an addictive vocal sample from a lockdown collab with Banksia. ‘Know Someone’ is the perfect sun-up track when no-one is ready for the party to end. Another essential cut from this stand-out producer.

On the release, Kiimi says:

“I made ‘Know Someone’ after having a breakthrough in a therapy session. I got home and I wanted to bottle the feeling. ‘Know Someone’ is about those moments when euphoria, grief, joy and sadness all coexist as one emotion. Somehow they all magnify each other. A grasping for connection.

The vocal sample is from a song I made over lockdown with Banksia, a producer I got chatting to on Instagram in San Francisco as we had mutual friends.”