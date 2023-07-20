RadioandMusic
Pune's Hip-Hop Sensation Sambata Takes the Music Scene by Storm with Empowering Track "Sod Lacharicha Paksh"

MUMBAI: Sambata, also known as Pratham Sunil Jogdand, is ready to captivate audiences once again with his highly anticipated single, "Sod Lacharicha Paksh." This hard-hitting track, clocking in at a massive six minutes, provides a powerful glimpse into Sambata's life as a rapper on the streets of Pune.

Produced by Khakiee, "Sod Lacharicha Paksh" serves as a vivid introduction to rap in the Marathi vernacular, leaving an indelible mark on the Indian music scene. Sambata draws influences from his own life experiences and channels them through this pure 'gangsta rap' record, creating a captivating and provocative narrative of Maharashtra's rap scene from the perspective of a Marathi rap star.

As one of the finest rappers in India, Sambata has risen to prominence with his ruthless 'choppa flow' in Marathi vernacular. Born and raised in Pune, he has become a cult figure among his fans, representing a distinct voice of vernacular Hip-Hop. Despite his relatively brief discography, Sambata has released influential and unapologetic rap records that have left a lasting impact on the Indian hip-hop landscape.

Sambata's music creates a vernacular legacy, inspiring artists across India to represent their cultures through music and performing arts. His fearless approach to storytelling and his ability to capture the essence of his surroundings have cemented his status as a trailblazer in the industry.

"I am thrilled to release 'Sod Lacharicha Paksh' as my towering return to rap music. Through my provocative and powerful rap in this song, I aim to inspire others to embrace their cultures and use music as a platform for change. I'm glad to be releasing my song with Def Jam India, and I hope that my music resonates with listeners and encourages them to explore the diverse voices within Indian Hip-Hop," says Sambata.

"Sod Lacharicha Paksh" is a testament to Sambata's artistic prowess and unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries in rap music. This single serves as a call to action, encouraging listeners to engage with and explore the dynamic rap scene in Maharashtra.

