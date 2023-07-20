RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jul 2023 18:11 |  By RnMTeam

Popular immersive Art Exhibit Van Gogh 360° Heads South to Bengaluru, opens on August 8

MUMBAI  – Van Gogh 360°, an immersive event that brought the eye-popping colours of Vincent van Gogh’s most iconic works to life in Mumbai and Delhi, now heads down to Bengaluru. The multimedia exhibit, which is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live – the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow – will be hosted at leisure and retail destination, Bhartiya Mall for a limited run of a few weeks August 8 onwards.

The exhibit will also make stops in Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kochi, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Lucknow, Nagpur, Pune, Indore, Goa and Surat later in the year.

Tickets for the Bengaluru exhibition are available for sale on bookmyshow.com for the general public July 22 noon onwards priced at Rs 1099 for Monday to Friday, and Rs 1499 for Saturday and Sunday. For those who had registered, special prices – Rs 999 and Rs 1399 for the two categories – will be valid from noon on July 20 till 11.59 am on July 22.

Kunal Khambhati, head live events and IP, BookMyShow said, “India's audience, known for its rich appreciation of culture and love for entertainment, constantly seeks high-quality experiences in various domains like art, history, music and more,” adding, “Amongst these, the Van Gogh 360° experience has emerged as an intriguing and widely embraced Intellectual Property, captivating the interest of a diverse demographic. From various age groups within the cities to neighbouring regions in India, this unique blend of technology and art dedicated to the iconic artist, Vincent van Gogh, has been exceptionally well received during its successful run in Mumbai and Delhi. Now, as Van Gogh 360° journeys to Bengaluru, we are excited to share this fantastic experience with the city’s art enthusiasts."

Immersive experiences that turn the walls and floors of an exhibition space into a kind of van Gogh dream world have popped up around the world from New York to London to Tokyo to Toronto, and Van Gogh 360° India is the first such exhibition to debut in the country.

Van Gogh 360° Bengaluru, where art and technology meet

Using cutting-edge projection technology crafted by world-renowned audio-visual designers, Van Gogh 360° Bengaluru will create an engaging journey into the world of the legendary post-Impressionist painter accompanied by an original classical instrumental score composed by a Canadian composer.

Attendees will be immersed in stunning projections – achieved through dozens of projectors and high-powered computer servers that deliver crisp and compelling images – animating the masters’ oeuvre and illuminating the mind of the genius. Wandering through giant projections that highlight brushstroke, detail, and colour, the multimedia exhibit takes the attendee into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses.

“We are excited to bring Van Gogh 360°, a one-of-a-kind immersive art exhibit to the people of Bengaluru. This innovative showcase, with state-of-the-art projection technology, will truly provide a profound and unique experience for our customers. Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru is a one stop shopping destination with a perfect combination of international and Indian lifestyle and F&B brands, and by adding this exhibit we intend to provide shoppers with more experiential activities,” shares Shashidhara S, head leasing, Bhartiya Group.

About Van Gogh 360° Bengaluru

What:                Van Gogh 360º Bengaluru

Where:              Bhartiya Mall Of Bengaluru, Bhartiya City

When:               August 8 onwards

Website:           VanGogh360.in

Tickets:           https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/van-gogh-360-bengaluru/ET00364302

 

 

 

