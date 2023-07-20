RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jul 2023 16:49

Neeti Mohan feels grateful as Nainowale Ne tops the music charts even after 5 years

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films are remembered for their grandeur and opulence. But apart from the visuals, their music also plays a huge part in making them memorable. The filmmaker's 2018 directorial Padmaavat released 5 years ago, but its music is remembered and loved even today. One of the songs from that soundtrack was Nainowale Ne sung by Neeti Mohan and the songstress feels privileged to have been a part of the film's album.

Interestingly, Nainowale Ne wasn't a part of the original theatrical play of Padmaavat. The song was released separately but found a huge fanbase. It attained a cult following over the years, and even after 5 years today, it is a favourite on Instagram reels. The song has been a true success story. Post that, the singer and SLB reunited for Gangubai Kathiawadi's Meri Jaan. And both the songs of this team up became chartbusters.

Neeti feels ecstatic and grateful to have been a part of such evergreen music. She shares, "Nainowale Ne is one of the few songs that I am very attached to. The song is one of Bhansali sir’s favourite songs and our first collaboration, thus it is very special to me. Post the release of Padmaavat, we spoke and that’s when he was contemplating to put out the song and eventually he did. Even today, the song is at the No 1 position on the charts of Spotify, and it just thrills me to see the song's success. I am eternally grateful to be a part of the song."

Neeti has delivered several other chartbusters as well in her career like Ishq Wala Love, Jiya Re, First Class and Fitoor amongst others. She is truly one of the most soulful voices in the Hindi film industry today.

Neeti Mohan Sanjay Leela Bhansali music Songs
