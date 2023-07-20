BIG FM Announces its purpose-driven show ‘BIG PRIDEntity’, Explores the Beauty of Normalizing Identities

MUMBAI : In a world where acceptance and understanding are paramount, it is crucial that we work towards creating an environment where every individual can be their authentic self without any inhibitions. With the aim to create an inclusive and accepting society, where people feel empowered, valued and heard, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country announces the launch of its latest show - ‘BIGPRIDEntity’. By normalising gender diversity, celebrating individuality and providing a platform for conversations and engagement, the show serves as a catalyst for change and progress. Starting 17th July, the month-long show airs from Monday to Friday, 04:00 pm to 05:00 pm.

Dedicating one hour of non-stop conversations around BIG PRIDEntity for four weeks across 46markets, the show will be hosted by RJ Rani across all Hindi speaking markets of the radio network and other BIG RJs across rest of the cities. The RJs will engage in conversations with members of the LGBTQIA+ community, sharing their testimonials and conducting interviews with brand officials and celebrities who advocate inclusivity. The show will explore inspiring coming-out stories, quirky moments of gender-related banter, positive moments from their personal journeys and handholding the ‘mainstream’ to help navigate through gender diversity. The show will feature distinguished personalities from various walks of life such asfashion designer Rohit Verma, activist and TEDx speaker Vishal Pinjani, entrepreneur Urooz Hussain and many more from the LGBTQIA+ community amplifying their voices on-air.

Speaking about the show, Mr. Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, "At BIG FM, we believe in the power of storytelling as a catalyst for positive change and acceptance. BIGPRIDEntity provides a platform to individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community to share their transformative stories, to be heard and to inspire others on their journey of self-discovery. By normalizing identities and fostering inclusivity, we aim to create an environment where every individual feels valued and validated. The show endeavours to be a safe space for authentic expression, enabling our listeners to find solace, connect with diverse experiences, and be inspired by the resilience and strength of others.”

Encouraging active participation and engagement through digital elements, the radio network invites individuals to record their own BIG PRIDEntity reels on social media using the campaign hashtag #BIGPridentity. Participants stand a chance to win exciting prizes and gratification. Additionally, an exclusive Instagram page titled ‘#BIGPRIDEntity' will be created, showcasing 100 inspiring stories collected from various sources in multiple formats, such as posts, videos, reels and shorts.To further amplify its reach and impact, on-ground mall activations will be organised, where RJs will connect with the audience in the presence of LGBTQIA+ influencers, sharing their inspiring stories. The activations will also include a Wall of Pride, allowing people to celebrate their PRIDEntity by putting their handprints in rainbow colours. A rainbow QR code will be placed, leading to the BIGPridentity Instagram page, where stories can be viewed and exciting prizes can be won.

With the show BIGPRIDEntity, the radio network solidifies its position as pioneers in driving impactful initiatives. The show is another positive step in the direction of creating an accepting environment where individuals can proudly own their true selves. Through extensive promotions across on-air, digital and on-ground activations, the show aims to inspire a transformative shift in societal perceptions.

So do not forget to tune-into BIGPRIDEntity only on BIG FM from Monday – Friday at 4 pm!