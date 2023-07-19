Tiger Shroff and Zahrah S Khan tease fans with the breathtaking teaser of 'Love Stereo Again'! Raises the excitement a notch higher!

MUMBAI: Prepare to be captivated by the ethereal chemistry between Tiger Shroff and Zarah S Khan in their highly anticipated masterpiece, "Love Stereo Again" produced by Bhushan Kumar. The recently unveiled teaser promises a symphony for the senses, inviting you to embark on a visual journey that will leave you breathless. With every frame adorned in beauty, grace and sizzle, it unveils a glimpse of a musical opus directed by Manish Shunty. In a spellbinding collaboration with the International music maestro Edward Maya, and ace composer Tanishk Bagchi, this masterpiece is set to redefine the very essence of music with vocals by Tiger and Zahrah. The lyrics of the song have been penned by the talented Shraddha Pandit (Hindi) and International songwriters Eduard Marian, Eldar Mansurov, and Corneva Victoria.

With the blend of captivating visuals and a harmonious treat to the ears, "Love Stereo Again" is releasing on 21st July on T-Series' YouTube Channel.

https://youtube.com/shorts/Gcmk7C21Jlw?feature=share