T-Series’ "Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab": A mesmerizing fusion of traditional and modern elements by Kavita & Kanishk Seth!

MUMBAI: A melodic piece that beautifully intertwines the essence of Indian classical dance with modern beats, T-Series brings you the romantic track “Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab”. Sung and composed by the immensely talented mother-son duo Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth, and penned by Syed Zia Alvi, the song produced by Bhushan Kumar is set to captivate audiences with its seamless blend of traditional elements and contemporary music.

Featuring Heli Daruwala and Nishant Bhat, the music video directed by Rajit Dev combines the grace and elegance of the traditional dance form Kathak with the infectious energy of the uptempo beats. Both artists trained in the dance form brings the music video to life.

Says Kavita Seth, “Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab is a celebration of love and dreams, and I hope it resonates deeply with everyone who listens to it.”

Adds Kanishk Seth, “We wanted to create a composition that showcased a cultural dance form while also appealing to a contemporary audience.”

Says Heli Daruwala, “Being a part of 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab' was an absolute delight. The dance sequences combined with the catchy beats made it a memorable experience.”

Adds Nishant Bhat, “This is the first time I'm working on a single and it was a fantastic opportunity for me to explore the convergence of traditional art forms and upbeat music.”

Says Syed Zia Alvi, “The lyrics aim to transport listeners to a world where dreams and reality merge, and I hope they connect with the essence of the song."

Adds Rajit Dev, “I wanted to visually depict the beauty and intricacy of Kathak while infusing it with the vibrant energy of the song and we have accomplished that with Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab.”

Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth’s Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab is produced by T-Series. Featuring Heli Daruwala and Nishant Bhat, the music video directed by Rajit Dev is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.