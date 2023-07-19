A new feather to her hat! Neha Kakkar turns composer for her new song ‘Dil Bechara’ with husband Rohanpreet Singh

MUMBAI: Love makes you push boundaries to gets out the best version of yourself, and rightly so! The musical power couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh who have always charmed fans with their cute and mushy music videos, proves it with their new heart touching song, titled ‘Dil Bechara’. What makes this song special is that our very own Neha turns composer with this one! Yes, with her loving husband Rohanpreet's help, Neha took on this new feat and composed this heartbreak song for the first time ever.

Talking about the same, Neha says, "This song is really special because it has been composed by both of us. The parts that I have sung are composed by me, and the parts that Rohu has sung are composed by him. This song is a treat for every couple in love, but are far from each other. It is one of my best songs, and I’m sure all the listeners are going to totally love it."

Adding to this, Rohanpreet shared, "Neha is just being humble, the main composition of the song is hers. I have just helped her with male parts of the song. It’s all claps and applause for her and there is no doubt that it will go down in Nehupreet's history."

Being an all-round performer, Neha has already captivated the audience with her singing and dancing skills. Now, with Dil Bechara Neha Kakkar is set to make her mark as a composer and it surely won't be her last one.