Manasvi Mamgai knocks it out of the park with her performance in the trial!

MUMBAI: Making her OTT debut a memorable affair, actor Manasvi Mamgai's performance in the recently released The Trial, has left everyone in awe. The former Miss India is no stranger to the camera after her debut with Ajay Devgn's 2014 film Action Jackson and has once again proved her acting prowess in the world of OTT as well.
Manasvi plays the role of a star's girlfriend who is at the receiving end of a witch hunt after the suspicious death of her boyfriend. The actor has portrayed her character with much sensitivity and depth, giving viewers an empathetic perspective towards her character. Her case is taken up by Kajol's character, who is determined to prove Manasvi's innocence.
The intensity and emotional range the actor has shown in the series have caught the attention of the critics, who have applauded her performance. Manasvi's performance has been crowned with compliments like "outstanding", " Shining bright", and "solid performer" by viewers on social media. Critics too have applauded her "convincing performance" in the series.
Speaking about the response, actor Manasvi said, “I made my big-screen debut alongside Ajay Devgn roughly eight years ago, and I don't believe there could have been a greater show for my OTT debut than The Trial. Working with Suparn Varma, one of the most sought-after directors, and Kajol, a living legend in her own right, is a pleasure. They are also highly nurturing, which made it the ideal OTT launch. The response that I have received has been overwhelming and I'm eager to accomplish more in India. There is nothing like coming home, it feels so lovely. It truly doesn't feel like I ever left because of how warmly the press, paparazzi, my friends, and the industry have welcomed me back.”
The actor has happily claimed the OTT space and has signed a few projects, which she will announce at the right time.
