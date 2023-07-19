RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jul 2023 15:07 |  By RnMTeam

Manasvi Mamgai knocks it out of the park with her performance in the trial!

MUMBAI: Making her OTT debut a memorable affair, actor Manasvi Mamgai's performance in the recently released The Trial, has left everyone in awe. The former Miss India is no stranger to the camera after her debut with Ajay Devgn's 2014 film Action Jackson and has once again proved her acting prowess in the world of OTT as well.

Manasvi plays the role of a star's girlfriend who is at the receiving end of a witch hunt after the suspicious death of her boyfriend. The actor has portrayed her character with much sensitivity and depth, giving viewers an empathetic perspective towards her character. Her case is taken up by Kajol's character, who is determined to prove Manasvi's innocence.

The intensity and emotional range the actor has shown in the series have caught the attention of the critics, who have applauded her performance. Manasvi's performance has been crowned with compliments like "outstanding", " Shining bright", and "solid performer" by viewers on social media. Critics too have applauded her "convincing performance" in the series.

Speaking about the response, actor Manasvi said, “I made my big-screen debut alongside Ajay Devgn roughly eight years ago, and I don't believe there could have been a greater show for my OTT debut than The Trial. Working with Suparn Varma, one of the most sought-after directors, and Kajol, a living legend in her own right, is a pleasure. They are also highly nurturing, which made it the ideal OTT launch. The response that I have received has been overwhelming and I'm eager to accomplish more in India. There is nothing like coming home, it feels so lovely. It truly doesn't feel like I ever left because of how warmly the press, paparazzi, my friends, and the industry have welcomed me back.”

The actor has happily claimed the OTT space and has signed a few projects, which she will announce at the right time.

Tags
Ajay Devgan Kajol Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 19 Jul 2023

Komorebi and Media.Monks push virtual production boundaries with game-changing music video

MUMBAI: The music video ‘I Grew Up’, created by Media.Monks for Indian artist Komorebi, serves up an impressive cocktail of art and tech Known for their innovative and boundary-pushing projects, digital marketing services company Media.Monks partnered with Indian electronica producer and singer,

read more
 | 19 Jul 2023

T-Series’ "Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab": A mesmerizing fusion of traditional and modern elements by Kavita & Kanishk Seth!

MUMBAI: A melodic piece that beautifully intertwines the essence of Indian classical dance with modern beats, T-Series brings you the romantic track “Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab”.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2023

A new feather to her hat! Neha Kakkar turns composer for her new song ‘Dil Bechara’ with husband Rohanpreet Singh

MUMBAI: Love makes you push boundaries to gets out the best version of yourself, and rightly so! The musical power couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh who have always charmed fans with their cute and mushy music videos, proves it with their new heart touching song, titled ‘Dil Bechara’.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2023

Tiger Shroff and Zahrah S Khan tease fans with the breathtaking teaser of 'Love Stereo Again'! Raises the excitement a notch higher!

MUMBAI: Prepare to be captivated by the ethereal chemistry between Tiger Shroff and Zarah S Khan in their highly anticipated masterpiece, "Love Stereo Again" produced by Bhushan Kumar.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2023

Arrows Join Forces with Indian Indie Stalwarts Blackstratblues and Siddharth Barsur for Uplifting Rock Single "Fight This Fight"

MUMBAI: Arrows, whose music has garnered extensive recognition on cult playlists such as Spotify's 'Rock in India' and Apple Music's 'Future Hits,' has officially released the lead single from their highly anticipated debut EP.

read more

RnM Biz

Horus Music partners with independent streaming platform Damroo

MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more

Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

top# 5 articles

1
Canada's Rock'N'Roll Power Couple ALTERED BY MOM Unleashes Their Explosive EP "AHEM" Featuring "Gwendolyn"

MUMBAI : ALTERED BY MOM is an alt-rock/indie duo from Toronto that combine a knack for infectious melodies and classic songwriting with a quirky...read more

2
Pratika x PrabhuNeigh Announce EP With New Single "Evolution of Thought"

MUMBAI: Mumbai rapper, singer and composer Pratika, along with producer, sound engineer and drummer PrabhuNeigh will be releasing “Evolution of...read more

3
Arrows Join Forces with Indian Indie Stalwarts Blackstratblues and Siddharth Barsur for Uplifting Rock Single "Fight This Fight"

MUMBAI: Arrows, whose music has garnered extensive recognition on cult playlists such as Spotify's 'Rock in India' and Apple Music's 'Future Hits,'...read more

4
Prolific ‘Pop-Punk-Rapper’ Hollow River (aka Berklee College Of Music Dropout and Multi-Instrumentalist Mark MacDonald) Releasing New Single + Video "Change" on July 14

MUMBAI : ‘Pop-Punk-Rapper’ Hollow River (the alias of multi-instrumentalist Mark MacDonald) will release the new single "Change" on July 14th. "...read more

5
Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee revisits CLASSICOOL with a new-look band

MUMBAI: Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee’s music consistently aims to bridge cultures as he searches for new voices, interpreting the classical...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games