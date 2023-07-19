Independent Singer-Songwriter Aanchal Shrivastava Presents New Love Song 'Saaye' Featuring Asa Singh

MUMBAI: Independent singer-songwriter Aanchal Shrivastava has released her latest single ‘Saaye,’ featuring the mesmerizing vocals of Asa Singh. The heartfelt love song is written and composed by Aanchal herself and showcases her growth as a singer-songwriter with her distinctive blend of heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring melodies. With ‘Saaye,’ Aanchal dives deep into the realm of love, exploring its joys and vulnerabilities through her lyrical prowess. The song beautifully weaves together emotive verses and a melodic arrangement, creating an enchanting soundscape that resonates with listeners on a profound level.
Asa Singh’s contributions lend an additional allure to the composition, making the collaboration an exciting and memorable experience for listeners. His velvety voice complements Aanchal’s evocative style, adding an extra layer of richness and harmony to the song.
‘Saaye’ is a song of romance and acceptance. When two hearts beat for each other & acknowledge the feelings it is called ‘Saaye.’ The song promises to be a musical masterpiece that will capture the hearts of fans worldwide. Both the collaborators have poured their hearts and souls into the creation of ‘Saaye,’ ensuring that every note and word resonates deeply with the audience.
The song is available on all major music platforms, including YouTube.
