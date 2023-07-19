RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jul 2023 15:13 |  By RnMTeam

Dusaan: the one-stop Destination to add more of yourself to Your Space

MUMBAI: Dusaan, a ground-breaking e-retailer committed to enabling people to design spaces that express their distinct sense of style and personality, is excited to announce its debut as the go-to source for personalized home decor and home furnishings. With an extensive collection of aesthetic decor, furnishings, kitchenware, and dining ware, the website offers customers unrivaled options for transforming their living spaces into truly unique and inviting havens, positioning itself as a one-stop destination for everything you need to make a home.

For Dusaan, a house is more than just a physical location; it is also a blank canvas for creative expression. The platform's unmatched selection of furnishings, serveware and kitchenware, fragrances, storage spaces, and many more caters to a wide range of tastes and design preferences, with the goal of empowering customers to create spaces that reflect their unique personalities.

Customers can design a distinctive environment that reflects their own distinctive vision using the wide selection of furnishing styles and aesthetics, color schemes, and decorative accents that Dusaan offers. It has the ideal items to make any decor concept come to life, from cozy bohemian retreats to contemporary minimalism. Each item is carefully chosen to guarantee exceptional craftsmanship while upholding a strong emphasis on uniqueness and self-expression.

This one-stop home shop is dedicated to ensuring that everyone can afford personalized home décor. The online retailer provides a large selection of goods at competitive prices by working with a diverse range of brands, including both international and homegrown brands. The shop strives to offer high-quality options that are affordable for all customers because it believes that enhancing your space should not break the bank. Customers can easily browse and shop on their website because it is user-friendly, allowing them to explore a wide variety of options and make knowledgeable decisions from the comfort of their homes thanks to easy navigation, thorough product descriptions, and high-resolution imagery. Dusaan places a high value on customer satisfaction and strives to offer a seamless online shopping experience.

Simran Kohli, the founder of Dusaan, says, "We invite everyone to join us on this design journey and create homes that are a true reflection of your individual style." In addition, she stated, “At Dusaan, we empower our customers by offering a curated selection of home-grown and international brands at affordable rates, helping them express their unique taste and build spaces they can proudly call their own.”

Dusaan is the vision of two women, Simran Kohli and Moulshree Aggarwal, who aim to bring the best quality products to all homeowners at affordable prices while also spoiling them with amazing choices. A truly personalized design journey that will make your space a true reflection of your taste and personality can be started by visiting the Dusaan website, where you will find an unrivaled selection of home furnishings and decor items. Within a span of just six months, the platform has partnered with over 120 brands, with products spread across more than 40 categories. Dusaan aims to cement its position as a one-stop destination for everything home decor.

Tags
Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 19 Jul 2023

Komorebi and Media.Monks push virtual production boundaries with game-changing music video

MUMBAI: The music video ‘I Grew Up’, created by Media.Monks for Indian artist Komorebi, serves up an impressive cocktail of art and tech Known for their innovative and boundary-pushing projects, digital marketing services company Media.Monks partnered with Indian electronica producer and singer,

read more
 | 19 Jul 2023

T-Series’ "Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab": A mesmerizing fusion of traditional and modern elements by Kavita & Kanishk Seth!

MUMBAI: A melodic piece that beautifully intertwines the essence of Indian classical dance with modern beats, T-Series brings you the romantic track “Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab”.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2023

A new feather to her hat! Neha Kakkar turns composer for her new song ‘Dil Bechara’ with husband Rohanpreet Singh

MUMBAI: Love makes you push boundaries to gets out the best version of yourself, and rightly so! The musical power couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh who have always charmed fans with their cute and mushy music videos, proves it with their new heart touching song, titled ‘Dil Bechara’.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2023

Tiger Shroff and Zahrah S Khan tease fans with the breathtaking teaser of 'Love Stereo Again'! Raises the excitement a notch higher!

MUMBAI: Prepare to be captivated by the ethereal chemistry between Tiger Shroff and Zarah S Khan in their highly anticipated masterpiece, "Love Stereo Again" produced by Bhushan Kumar.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2023

Arrows Join Forces with Indian Indie Stalwarts Blackstratblues and Siddharth Barsur for Uplifting Rock Single "Fight This Fight"

MUMBAI: Arrows, whose music has garnered extensive recognition on cult playlists such as Spotify's 'Rock in India' and Apple Music's 'Future Hits,' has officially released the lead single from their highly anticipated debut EP.

read more

RnM Biz

Horus Music partners with independent streaming platform Damroo

MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more

Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

top# 5 articles

1
Out Today: New DJ Fresh Channels Rave Nostalgia!

MUMBAI : Delving back into nostalgia after a year of heavy releases and remixes, DJ Fresh drops thrilling and melodic anthem Tricks via his imprint...read more

2
SidB Presents 'Dost': A Captivating Pop Anthem Reviving Memories of Lost Friendship

MUMBAI: SidB, the talented singer, lyricist, and composer, makes his much-anticipated debut in the music industry with his latest release titled '...read more

3
Deadwolff Announces "Heavy Rock N' Roll Tour Pt. 2" (CAN/ USA) In Support of Debut Album Out Now! On Golden Robot Records

MUMBAI : A blend of hard rock, punk, and metal, Deadwolff set itself apart from other bands with its take on the New Wave of Heavy Rock and Roll....read more

4
Alternative Metal band VONAVIBE reveal new "Hold On" heavy ballad music video

MUMBAI - Hot off the heels of their critically acclaimed full-length album Bleed to Life, alternative metal rockers Vonavibe just revealed a new...read more

5
Komorebi and Media.Monks push virtual production boundaries with game-changing music video

MUMBAI: The music video ‘I Grew Up’, created by Media.Monks for Indian artist Komorebi, serves up an impressive cocktail of art and tech Known for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games