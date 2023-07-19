RadioandMusic
News |  19 Jul 2023 17:48 |  By RnMTeam

Arrows Join Forces with Indian Indie Stalwarts Blackstratblues and Siddharth Barsur for Uplifting Rock Single "Fight This Fight"

MUMBAI: Arrows, whose music has garnered extensive recognition on cult playlists such as Spotify's 'Rock in India' and Apple Music's 'Future Hits,' has officially released the lead single from their highly anticipated debut EP.

Arrows, the Mumbai-based independent music project led by musician, songwriter, and music journalist David Britto, has recently released their highly anticipated lead single, "Fight This Fight." This energetic and uplifting rock anthem, released on [Release Date], serves as a testament to the indomitable human spirit and has garnered significant attention within the Indian music scene.

"Fight This Fight" is a remarkable collaboration between Arrows and renowned Indian indie artists Blackstratblues (Warren Mendonca) and Siddharth Barsur. The track's vibrant instrumentation, relatable lyrics, and powerful vocals have resonated deeply with listeners, captivating them from the very first note.

The song showcases David Britto's exceptional songwriting skills, Siddharth Basrur's emotive vocals, and Warren Mendonsa's electrifying guitar solos as Blackstratblues. The result is a punchy and spirited rock anthem that exemplifies the genre's essence.

Reflecting on the release, David Britto shared his excitement, stating, "I am thrilled that 'Fight This Fight' is finally out in the world. This track holds a special place in my heart as it represents the unwavering spirit of humanity. Collaborating with esteemed artists like Siddharth and Warren has been an incredible journey, and I'm honored to have worked with them on this project."

"Fight This Fight" is now available for streaming and can be enjoyed through the following link: https://ffm.to/arrowsfightthisfight

