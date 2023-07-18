Rockshots Records - Look "Under The Mask" And You Will Find The New Horror Track From LA Metallers ARCH BLADE From New Album "Kill The Witch" Out July 2023

MUMBAI : With the release of their debut album "Kill The Witch" via Rockshots Records nearing on July 28th, LA-based heavy metallers Arch Blade are sharing their third single "Under The Mask" to follow previous singles "Nightbreed" and "Factory of Sin".

"Ultimate horror legend comes to life, and you can't hide. It's a perfect song to close the album because it's got everything in it, almost like a musical and lyrical summary of the record. Also, a very fast-paced heavy metal that turns into thrash metal halfway through and then goes back. The last catchphrase was captured at the studio after Al finished one of his takes, and that phrase says it all about this record!" adds the band.

Listen to "Under The Mask" at the following links:

YouTube - https://youtu.be/7_ivrJAawvg

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3pQV2f1

Founded in 2019 by father-and-son guitar duo Rob V and Big Rob, with Nigel Caicedo on bass, Ukrainian transplant Denys Podmazko on vocals, and Al "Mayhem” Mendez (ex-Dark Angel, ex-Dreams Of Damnation) on drums, Arch Blade presents versatile heavy metal with high energy both on record and live.

The band's first full-length is a full-speed-intense blend of various different styles of metal (NWOTHM, Thrash, Power) mixed into one sound known as Arch Blade. Lyrically, the album is mostly based on vocalist Denys Podmazko’s dreams and nightmares along with his interests in comic books, sci-fi, horror movies, and sometimes documentaries.

"We picked the best songs that we had and focused on them. We did pass on a couple that was not right for the narrative of this album. We are already working on the second album. We feel like it will be even more composed and catchy, so to speak. We want to get back in the studio ASAP." adds the band.

Recommended for fans of Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, King Diamond, and Testament, "Kill The Witch" is due out on July 28th, 2023, and is available for album pre-order at https://bit.ly/KillTheWitchCD.

Previous Singles:

"Nightbreed" - Music Video - https://youtu.be/PVzrwIDV-nY | Digital - https://bfan.link/nightbreed-1

"Factory of Sin" - https://bfan.link/factory-of-sin

Track Listing:

1. Abduction - 3:34

2. Nightbreed - 2:58

3. Tyrant Rhapsody - 4:31

4. Kill The Witch - 4:28

5. Factory Of Sin - 3:53

6. House Of Dreams - 5:05

7. Break The Silence - 5:20

8. Touched By Death - 5:27

9. Queen Of The Damned - 5:54

10. Under The Mask - 5:39

Album Length: 46:54