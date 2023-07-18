RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jul 2023 20:01 |  By RnMTeam

Out Today: New DJ Fresh Channels Rave Nostalgia!

MUMBAI : Delving back into nostalgia after a year of heavy releases and remixes, DJ Fresh drops thrilling and melodic anthem Tricks via his imprint Breakbeat Kaos.

Needing little introduction, the producer, DJ, and label head is responsible for some of the biggest hits over the past two decades, from BRIT certified x2 Platinum Gold Dust to UK no.1 Hot Right Now. From catapulting into the mainstream with underground D&B outfit Bad Company to landing numerous Official UK Top 40 entries and ten Top 10 singles, the versatile industry force is known for his unrivalled production abilities.

DJ Fresh’s unashamedly unique style steered the reigns of D&B into the mainstream whilst leading to collaborations with the likes of Diplo, Rita Ora, Ella Eyre, Dizzee Rascal, Ellie Goudling, and more, releasing on labels like Sony, Ministry of Sound, and his own imprint Breakbeat Kaos, which propelled the careers of Pendulum, Sigma, Chase & Status, and more before its relaunch and rebrand last year. His recent release on Breakbeat Kaos Higher with Nikki Ambers and Used saw BBC Radio 1 and KISS FM support as well as club ready Dancing In The Dark EP that championed rising talent Buunshin, marked an exciting return for the label who continue to carve their own path for 2023 and beyond.

This past year saw huge names breathe fresh life into one of DJ Fresh’s most archetypal hits Gold Dust with remixes from the likes of Skepsis, Fox Stevenson, Hørger, Krafty Kuts, Dutty Moonshine Big Band, and Bou & Used, the latter of which landed a Beatport no.1 and BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record from Charlie Hedges. Meanwhile, channelling his keen knowledge of the virtual world into an innovative, industry changing project, DJ Fresh recently launched Voice-Swap.ai Ltd, a tool that allows musicians to legally swap their singing voice with top artists and record a demo straight into a phone or studio, producing an artist friendly platform that protects the artist’s rights throughout.

Now the industry legend unveils an exciting new era with new single Tricks, continuing to demonstrate his timeless production skills. Pairing his signature floor-shaking style with a massive melody line, pumping bass, and nostalgic top lines, Tricks is guaranteed to get the whole crowd moving.

DJ Fresh - Tricks is out 14th July via Breakbeat Kaos.

