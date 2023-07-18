Flute Legend Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia releases ZARA, a album by Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia

MUMBAI: After many successful concerts together, tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia bring out a unique live recording that is sure to enthral their fans worldwide. Titled ZARA, derived from their names, the album features a live performance in Mumbai in 2019. It was released by Padmabhushan Flute Legend Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia in a function attended by people from all walks of life on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion, Mumbai.

ZARA has been released as a double CD by Moment Records; the label floated by Zakir Hussain. It has been produced by Rakesh Chaurasia and Antonia Minnecola, who have also written the liner notes. The name of the album has been derived from the names of two artists Zakir and Rakesh by taking the first two letters from them.

After releasing the album, Padmabhushan Flute Legend Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia praised it. “I thought I play well, but this album has even better performance by both the artists. I enjoyed the album very much and I will remember this forever,” he said. In a lighter vein he said that he would like the entire world to listen to it and remember him.

The first CD comprises an exquisite rendition of raag Kaunsi Kanada in alaap, jod and gat. CD2 had raag Jansanmohini in alaap and two gats, followed by a rare Kashi dhun.

Both musicians are delighted by the live recording, and for Rakesh Chaurasia, it has been a dream come true. Zakir Hussain said, "It is with great joy that I present on my label Moment Records this concert recording of myself with the amazing flautist Rakesh Chaurasia. We have been playing together for several years in a few different formats and I have always found my concerts to be uniquely fresh. I have happily experienced each concert to be different from the last and our musical conversation filled with rhythmic and harmonic exploration."

Zakir Hussain added that having played for decades with his uncle Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, he eagerly looked forward to Rakesh Chaurasia's considerable talents blossoming and evolving into all-time greatness.

Rakesh Chaurasia said that while growing up, he was lucky to attend many concerts of his uncle and Zakir Hussain. "They did many recordings together and since I started playing as a solo artiste, it was a dream to have a live recording with the tabla maestro. ZARA is something I will cherish forever."

Zakir Hussain is appreciated as one of the world's greatest and most influential musicians, one whose mastery of his tabla has taken it to a new level, transcending cultures and national borders. Along with his legendary father Ustad Allarakha, he has elevated the status of the tabla both in India and around the world. He has made an extraordinary impact on the cultural world and continues to inspiration the next generation of artistes.

Rakesh Chaurasia is one of the foremost torchbearers of Indian classical music, whose playing of the bansuri has been hailed as enchanting and mesmerising. His style follows in the footsteps of his iconic guru and uncle Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. His performances are graced with an astounding technique blessed with amazing breath control, pristine tone, exquisite runs and a joyful and witty playfulness.

The two musicians combine in a charming manner on stage, and this is evident on the album ZARA.

The album has been recorded by engineer Lakir Mehta, and mixed and mastered by Aslam Khan of Headroom Studio. The cover design is by Chetan Deshmukh and Bhushan Adarkar.