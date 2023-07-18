Finnish Death Metal Band outfit Philadelphia Incident Releases New Single "OBEY"

MUMBAI : Philadelphia Incident is a relentless force within the metal realm, hailing from Finland. Born from the fusion of diverse metal subgenres, this two-man powerhouse channels their collective creativity and unyielding passion into an auditory onslaught that defies boundaries.

As they unleash their new single, "Obey," on all streaming plataforms, brace yourself for a sonic journey that will leave an indelible mark. Philadelphia Incident is a beacon of rebellion, an anthem for those who refuse to conform, and a symbol of unyielding resilience in the face of adversity.

Featuring guest solo from Tomy Laisto (known from such outfits as Hateform, Mors Principium Est, Mors Subita, Omnium Gatherum, Pain Confessor and tons of others), "Obey" showcases the band's signature blend of death and thrash metal elements with various instrumental breaks and cultural references.

Formed as a labor of "lovely hate," Philadelphia Incident draws upon their past ventures, including the acclaimed Pain Confessor and Sancnity, to forge a new path of sonic destruction. Their music serves as a chimaera, seamlessly blending elements of death metal, thrash, and progressive metal, delivering a visceral experience that captivates and commands the listener's attention.

With a relentless drive and unapologetic approach, Philadelphia Incident tackles themes of oppression, rebellion, and the eternal struggle against a system that seeks to control and subjugate. Their lyrics serve as a haunting reflection of the dystopian world we inhabit, urging us to question the status quo and fight for our individuality and freedom.

Prepare to be engulfed by their crushing riffs, thunderous drums, and savage vocals that cut through the air like a serrated blade. Philadelphia Incident's music is a cathartic release, a blistering assault on the senses that leaves you craving more. Their energy is infectious, commanding you to headbang, mosh, and embrace the power of the music that courses through your veins.

"OBEY": https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/2GS7yjidzcILRFNz974rPv