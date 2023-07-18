Finnish Death Metal Band outfit Philadelphia Incident Releases New Single "OBEY"

MUMBAI : Philadelphia Incident is a relentless force within the metal realm, hailing from Finland. Born from the fusion of diverse metal subgenres, this two-man powerhouse channels their collective creativity and unyielding passion into an auditory onslaught that defies boundaries.
As they unleash their new single, "Obey," on all streaming plataforms, brace yourself for a sonic journey that will leave an indelible mark. Philadelphia Incident is a beacon of rebellion, an anthem for those who refuse to conform, and a symbol of unyielding resilience in the face of adversity.
Featuring guest solo from Tomy Laisto (known from such outfits as Hateform, Mors Principium Est, Mors Subita, Omnium Gatherum, Pain Confessor and tons of others), "Obey" showcases the band's signature blend of death and thrash metal elements with various instrumental breaks and cultural references.
Formed as a labor of "lovely hate," Philadelphia Incident draws upon their past ventures, including the acclaimed Pain Confessor and Sancnity, to forge a new path of sonic destruction. Their music serves as a chimaera, seamlessly blending elements of death metal, thrash, and progressive metal, delivering a visceral experience that captivates and commands the listener's attention.
With a relentless drive and unapologetic approach, Philadelphia Incident tackles themes of oppression, rebellion, and the eternal struggle against a system that seeks to control and subjugate. Their lyrics serve as a haunting reflection of the dystopian world we inhabit, urging us to question the status quo and fight for our individuality and freedom.
Prepare to be engulfed by their crushing riffs, thunderous drums, and savage vocals that cut through the air like a serrated blade. Philadelphia Incident's music is a cathartic release, a blistering assault on the senses that leaves you craving more. Their energy is infectious, commanding you to headbang, mosh, and embrace the power of the music that courses through your veins.
"OBEY": https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/2GS7yjidzcILRFNz974rPv
MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more
Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more
MUMBAI: After many successful concerts together, tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia bring out a unique live recording...read more
MUMBAI : With the release of their debut album "Kill The Witch" via Rockshots Records nearing on July 28th, LA-based heavy metallers Arch Blade are...read more
MUMBAI: With a symphony of rhythm and rhyme where words become an artist’s weapon, hip-hop emerges as the heartbeat of today’s youth igniting spirits...read more
MUMBAI : Havanna Winter, the groundbreaking singer, actress and famed TikTok influencer known for her versatility, has released a new music video...read more
MUMBAI : The Norwegian melodic blackened death metal band Tides of Chaos released their second single on June 30th. Fans of intense vocals,...read more