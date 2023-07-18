RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jul 2023 19:59

Deadwolff Announces "Heavy Rock N' Roll Tour Pt. 2" (CAN/ USA) In Support of Debut Album Out Now! On Golden Robot Records

MUMBAI : A blend of hard rock, punk, and metal, Deadwolff set itself apart from other bands with its take on the New Wave of Heavy Rock and Roll. Recommended for fans of Judas Priest, Motorhead, and W.A.S.P, Deadwolff‘s is a revival of foot-tapping, beer-drinking, headbanging tunes, and more. The band is kicking off the next of touring in support of their debut full-length "Heavy Rock N' Roll" released on March 31st via Golden Robot Records.

Music Video - Heavy Rock n' Roll - https://youtu.be/kAiNlEmDkZk

Music Video - Homeward Bound - https://youtu.be/iPC0z5J3Xnc

Album - https://linktr.ee/deadwolff

Sept

9/6. Ottawa. ON. - The Dom
9/7. Montreal, QC. - Piranha Bar
9/8. Trois-Rivières, QC. - Taverne Royal
9/9. Quebec City, QC. - La Source
9/10. Woodstock, NB. - Monteith Manor
9/11. Fredericton, NB. - Broken Record
912. Charlottetown, PEI - Sportsman's
9/15. Halifax, NS. - Gus'
9/16. Moncton, NB. - The Caveau
9/18. Bangor, ME. - Bangor Arts exchange
9/19. Boston, MA. - O'Brien's
9/20. NYC, NY. - TV Eye
9/21. Philadelphia, PA. - Century
9/22. Wallingford, CT.- Cherry Street station
9/23. Washington, DC. - The Runaway
9/24. Richmond, VA. - Fuzzy cactus
9/26. Raleigh, NC. - School kids record shop
9/27. Atlanta, GA.- TBA
9/29. Fort Lauderdale, FL. - Poorhouse
9/30. Tampa, FL.- New World Brewery

Oct

10/3. Nashville, TN. - The Cobra
10/5. Cincinnati, OH.- Legends Bar and Venue
10/6. St. Louis, MO.- Platypus
10/7. Indianapolis, IN.- State Street pub
10/8. Chicago, IL. - Liars Club
10/10. Milwaukee, WI. - Last Rites
10/11. Detroit, MI. - Outerlimits lounge
10/13. Windsor, ON. - Chelsea Underground

