Chris Young To Release Ultimate Weekend Anthem - "Young Love & Saturday Nights" - This Friday, July 21

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum entertainer Chris Young is set to release the ultimate weekend anthem "Young Love & Saturday Nights" this Friday, July 21. Co-produced by Young with Corey Crowder and Chris DeStefano, the song leans into David Bowie's "Rebel Rebel" signature guitar lick, making the legendary rocker a writer on the song alongside Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure and Josh Thompson. Pre-save/pre-add the song at https://cy.lnk.to/YLSNpre.

"When I first heard this song, I immediately connected with the groove and the lyrics with nods to so many things I can personally relate to," says Young of the new song. "It made me think back to when I first got started playing country dive bars and it was the same kind of thing. I drove a beat-up truck to and from gigs where I played music hoping the audiences would relate... and if I'm being honest, hoping the girls would like it too," he adds. "Young love and Saturday nights are things that just go together and this feels like one of those big summer songs where you just want to roll the windows down, crank up the volume, and just drive around to it."

While "Young Love & Saturday Nights" marks Bowie's first official foray into country music, it is also the first co-producer collaboration for Young, Crowder and DeStefano.

Tracked at the newly renovated Sony Music Publishing Studios Nashville, "Young Love & Saturday Nights" makes Young the first major artist to record in the updated studio where many iconic albums have been produced from top names such as Brooks & Dunn, Tracy Lawrence, Big & Rich and more.

"Young Love & Saturday Nights" follows Young's current single "Looking For You," which was co-written by Young with Chris DeStefano, James McNair and Emily Weisband, and is currently Top 15-and-rising on the Billboard Country and Mediabase radio charts.

ABOUT CHRIS YOUNG:

Multi-platinum global entertainer Chris Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry,over 5 Billion on-demand streams, 13 career No. 1 singles, 24R.I.A.A.certified projects and numerous ACM, AMA, CMA and Grammy nominations,as well as wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. These accomplishments and more landed the RCA Records Nashville artist amongBillboard's top country artists of the decade.

Named "one of his era's finest traditionalists" by theAssociated Press, Chris is an international ambassador for country music, performing to capacity crowds around the world. With a hit-packed set that highlights his thirteen chart-toppers including back-to-back No. 1s "Famous Friends" and "At The End Of A Bar" the Grammy and ACM nominated vocalist's most recent headlining tour played to over 400,000 fans in 3 countries.

"Famous Friends," - Chris's double-platinum-certified, multi-week chart-topping song with Kane Brown - is the title track to his "most personal album to date" (Forbes). The recently released Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition) features six new sides, including collabs with Mitchell Tenpenny, Lauren Alaina, Old Dominion and more, for a total of twenty tracks. He kicked off the new year with two new tracks - the Top 15 and rising single "Looking For You," plus "All Dogs Go To Heaven."