The Plugz Europe Drops ‘VERSACE PILL’ With Juicy J, Dixson Waz And Kya Ventura

MUMBAI - Platinum Producer The Plugz Europe has teamed up with Juicy J, Dixson Waz and Kya Ventura for another mammoth collaboration in the shape of ‘Versace Pill’ – out on July 14th via Plugz Global.

Bringing the heat with his latest offering, ‘Versace Pill’ is a high-energy house production brimming with Latin and Urban influences. The frenetic beats provide an eclectic backdrop for legendary Memphis musician Juicy J and up-and-coming Dominican rapper Dixson Waz’s vocals.

Having only launched his own project in 2022, it’s safe to say The Plugz Europe is making his presence in the music scene well and truly known. His list of past and upcoming collaborators reads like a who’s who of the music industry, with the likes of Gyptian, Juicy J, Pharrell Williams, Rema, and Sean Kingston just some of the superstars that have been laying down tracks in the studio with the Dutch/Algerian artist recently. Committed to building bridges between artists from different genres, countries and cultures, with ‘Versace Pill’ Plugz continues to connect established and new talent from different corners of the globe for another popping collaboration.

A talented rapper and producer, Juicy J’s infectious beats and clever wordplay have made him a prominent figure in the world of hip-hop.