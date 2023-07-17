Stream The New Single From Philly Rockers Soraia ("Wretch Like Me") Out Now on Wicked Cool Records

MUMBAI : The hard-working band is back out on the road this summer, with shows on the west coast this week. A Swedish tour with rockers Diamond Dogs launches in September. See dates below.

Stream "Wretch Like Me" here: https://orcd.co/wretchlikeme

Upcoming Tour Dates:

JUL 16 @ Permanent Records: Los Angeles, CA (with Harlis Sweetwater)

JUL 20 @ Pourhouse: Oceanside, CA

JUL 21 @ Winter's Tavern: Pacifica, CA

JUL 22 @ Rock N' Roll Flea Market: Alameda, CA

JUL 28 @ 37th Annual Upper Merion Concerts Under The Stars: King of Prussia, PA (support for Tommy Conwell and The Houserockers)

AUG 4 @ Musikfest (acoustic set on Lagerplatz Stage): Bethlehem, PA

AUG 08 @ Musikfest (Zinzenplatz Stage):

Bethlehem, PA

SEP 16 @ West Reading Fall Festival

West Reading, PA

SEP 27 @ Twang: Stockholm, Sweden (acoustic show)

SEP 28 @ Melodybox:

Hägersten, Sweden (w/ Diamond Dogs)

OCT 04 @ Katalin: Uppsala, Sweden (w/ Diamond Dogs)

OCT 06 @ Malmö Medley: Malmö, Sweden (w/ Diamond Dogs)

OCT 07 @ Biljardkompaniet: Kristianstad, Sweden

(w/ Diamond Dogs)

OCT 13 @ The Eighth Room: Nashville, TN

(w/ The Idiot Kids)

OCT 14 @ Punk Rock Night: The Melody Inn, Indianapolis, IN (w/ The Idiot Kids)

NOV 03 @ Milkboy: Philadelphia, PA (w/ Killer Kin)

NOV 04 @ Berlin Under A: New York City, NY

(w/ Diamond Dogs)

NOV 05: Hangar on The Hudson, Troy, NY

(w/ Diamond Dogs)

NOV 08 @ Tellus 360: Lancaster, PA (w/ Diamond Dogs)

NOV 09 @ Cellar on Treadwell: Hamden, CT (w/ Killer Kin, Diamond Dogs)

NOV 10 @ The Burren - Somerville, MA (w/ Diamond Dogs)NOV

@ Geno's: Portland, ME (w/ Diamond Dogs)

"Wretch Like Me" follows on the heels of the band's recent singles "Every Motion" and "Baby Borderline" (a cover of the song by Swedish garage rockers The Hellacopters), and the 2022 full-length album 'Bloom,' which spawned the radio hits "I Seek Fire", "Tight-Lipped" and others.

Soraia is:

ZouZou Mansour - Lead Vocals, Tambourine

Travis Smith - Bass Guitar, Backing Vocals

Brianna Sig - Drums, Backing Vocals