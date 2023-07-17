RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Jul 2023 18:33 |  By RnMTeam

Stream The New Single From Philly Rockers Soraia ("Wretch Like Me") Out Now on Wicked Cool Records

MUMBAI : The hard-working band is back out on the road this summer, with shows on the west coast this week. A Swedish tour with rockers Diamond Dogs launches in September. See dates below.

Stream "Wretch Like Me" here: https://orcd.co/wretchlikeme

Upcoming Tour Dates:

JUL 16 @ Permanent Records: Los Angeles, CA (with Harlis Sweetwater)

JUL 20 @ Pourhouse: Oceanside, CA

JUL 21 @ Winter's Tavern: Pacifica, CA

JUL 22 @ Rock N' Roll Flea Market: Alameda, CA

JUL 28 @ 37th Annual Upper Merion Concerts Under The Stars: King of Prussia, PA (support for Tommy Conwell and The Houserockers)

AUG 4 @ Musikfest (acoustic set on Lagerplatz Stage): Bethlehem, PA

AUG 08 @ Musikfest (Zinzenplatz Stage):

Bethlehem, PA

SEP 16 @ West Reading Fall Festival

West Reading, PA

SEP 27 @ Twang: Stockholm, Sweden (acoustic show)

SEP 28 @ Melodybox:

Hägersten, Sweden (w/ Diamond Dogs)

OCT 04 @ Katalin: Uppsala, Sweden (w/ Diamond Dogs)

OCT 06 @ Malmö Medley: Malmö, Sweden (w/ Diamond Dogs)

OCT 07 @ Biljardkompaniet: Kristianstad, Sweden

(w/ Diamond Dogs)

OCT 13 @ The Eighth Room: Nashville, TN

(w/ The Idiot Kids)

OCT 14 @ Punk Rock Night: The Melody Inn, Indianapolis, IN (w/ The Idiot Kids)

NOV 03 @ Milkboy: Philadelphia, PA (w/ Killer Kin)

NOV 04 @ Berlin Under A: New York City, NY

(w/ Diamond Dogs)

NOV 05: Hangar on The Hudson, Troy, NY

(w/ Diamond Dogs)

NOV 08 @ Tellus 360: Lancaster, PA (w/ Diamond Dogs)

NOV 09 @ Cellar on Treadwell: Hamden, CT (w/ Killer Kin, Diamond Dogs)

NOV 10 @ The Burren - Somerville, MA (w/ Diamond Dogs)NOV

@ Geno's: Portland, ME (w/ Diamond Dogs)

"Wretch Like Me" follows on the heels of the band's recent singles "Every Motion" and "Baby Borderline" (a cover of the song by Swedish garage rockers The Hellacopters), and the 2022 full-length album 'Bloom,' which spawned the radio hits "I Seek Fire", "Tight-Lipped" and others.

Soraia is:

ZouZou Mansour - Lead Vocals, Tambourine

Travis Smith - Bass Guitar, Backing Vocals

Brianna Sig - Drums, Backing Vocals

Tags
ZouZou Travis Smith Brianna Sig music Songs
Related news
 | 17 Jul 2023

Know the story behind the name 'Paradox' on MTV Beats Artist of The Month!

MUMBAI: With a symphony of rhythm and rhyme where words become an artist’s weapon, hip-hop emerges as the heartbeat of today’s youth igniting spirits & leaving them in a trance!

read more
 | 17 Jul 2023

Havanna Winter Debuts 'Wizard Of Oz'-Inspired Video For Her Latest Single "Tornado"

MUMBAI : Havanna Winter, the groundbreaking singer, actress and famed TikTok influencer known for her versatility, has released a new music video for her latest single "Tornado."

read more
 | 17 Jul 2023

Norwegian Blackened Death Metal Act Tides of Chaos Release New single "Screams"

MUMBAI : The Norwegian melodic blackened death metal band Tides of Chaos released their second single on June 30th. Fans of intense vocals, spellbinding riffs, powerful drums, progressive and symphonic elements, are in for a treat.

read more
 | 17 Jul 2023

German Hardcore Punks Phantom Bay Release New Single + Video "Collective Decline

MUMBAI : Phantom Bay’s emotive, melody-driven brand of hardcore punk is making waves. Formed in Bremen, Germany, in 2020, the band’s members are deeply rooted in the punk and hardcore scene, having cut their teeth in numerous earlier projects.

read more
 | 17 Jul 2023

The Plugz Europe Drops ‘VERSACE PILL’ With Juicy J, Dixson Waz And Kya Ventura

MUMBAI - Platinum Producer The Plugz Europe has teamed up with Juicy J, Dixson Waz and Kya Ventura for another mammoth collaboration in the shape of ‘Versace Pill’ – out on July 14th via Plugz Global.

read more

RnM Biz

Horus Music partners with independent streaming platform Damroo

MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more

Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

top# 5 articles

1
Norwegian Blackened Death Metal Act Tides of Chaos Release New single "Screams"

MUMBAI : The Norwegian melodic blackened death metal band Tides of Chaos released their second single on June 30th. Fans of intense vocals,...read more

2
Stream The New Single From Philly Rockers Soraia ("Wretch Like Me") Out Now on Wicked Cool Records

MUMBAI : The hard-working band is back out on the road this summer, with shows on the west coast this week. A Swedish tour with rockers Diamond Dogs...read more

3
Havanna Winter Debuts 'Wizard Of Oz'-Inspired Video For Her Latest Single "Tornado"

MUMBAI : Havanna Winter, the groundbreaking singer, actress and famed TikTok influencer known for her versatility, has released a new music video...read more

4
Krishna Gautam shoots music video "BADDUA"

MUMBAI: Actress and filmmaker Krishna Gautam, known for her exceptional performances, has recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming music video...read more

5
Ahmad Shaad Safwi a.k.a Shaad releases song 'Sahiba'

Dublin based Indian singer-songwriter Ahmad Shaad Safwi a.k.a Shaad recently released his latest track Sahiba. After some popular releases like Pal...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games