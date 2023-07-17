Punjabi Artist Karan Aujla Announces Warner Music Canada & Warner Music India Signing

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer, rapper and lyricist Karan Aujla announces his signing to Warner Music Canada and Warner Music India. Karan Aujla is a groundbreaking artist who is committed to bridging the gap between Punjabi music and the rest of the world.

“I want to take my talents to the next level and WM Canada and WM India will help me push my music to the people,” Karan says on joining the Warner Music roster.

Karan Aujla was born in Ghurala, India before he moved to Vancouver, Canada at the age of 17. He began songwriting as a way to express his emotions following the tragic passing of his parents. Having written hundreds of songs for emerging Indian artists, Karan began recording songs of his own leading to his first major hit that was 2018’s “Don’t Worry.” As he continued to record, write and collaborate with producers, honing in on his unique sonic offering, he released his debut album B.T.F.U. that landed #6 on Spotify’s Global Chart.

Followed was his Way Ahead EP that boasted a YG collaboration and his next massive hit, “Don’t Look” that surpassed 170+ million views on YouTube alone.

Karan is approaching 3 billion views on YouTube, has garnered over one billion audio streams, 7.5 million Spotify monthly listeners and 8 million followers across his social media channels.

“We are privileged to be a part of Karan’s team, and look forward to building on the incredible foundation he’s formed for himself as a leading Punjabi artist,” Warner Music Canada President Kristen Burke says.

“Karan embodies the essence of new age Punjabi music and we're excited to take his sound global with this partnership,” Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India & SAARC says.

Karan is releasing his second studio album Making Memories on August 18th, executive produced by Warner Music Canada & 4N Records’ artist and producer Ikky (Diljit Dosanjh, Sidhu Moose Wala, Shubh) - pre-save the release here. The first single “Admirin’ You” arrives August 4th and was the initial song Karan and Ikky recorded for the album that formed over the course of a year.

“Making Memories is the beginning of a new era for Punjabi music. Showcasing true artistry, this album is a sonic representation of summer growing up in the Punjabi community. Karan and I want people to make memories of their own and remember where they were when they first heard the album," Ikky says.

The album’s title is a testament to the artistic journey undertaken by both artists to create a distinct, unparalleled offering. Making Memories demonstrates the universal appeal of music by seamlessly blending the melodious essence of Punjabi language with hip hop and pop production, captivating listeners regardless of their spoken language.

Making Memories Tracklist:

1. Girl, I Love You (Euro's Intro)

2. What...?

3. Admirin’ You ft. Preston Pablo

4. Jee Ni Lagda

5. Try Me

6. Champion’s Anthem

7. Softly

8. You

9. Bachke Bachke