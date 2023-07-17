RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Jul 2023 15:12 |  By RnMTeam

Punjabi Artist Karan Aujla Announces Warner Music Canada & Warner Music India Signing

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer, rapper and lyricist Karan Aujla announces his signing to Warner Music Canada and Warner Music India. Karan Aujla is a groundbreaking artist who is committed to bridging the gap between Punjabi music and the rest of the world.

“I want to take my talents to the next level and WM Canada and WM India will help me push my music to the people,” Karan says on joining the Warner Music roster.

Karan Aujla was born in Ghurala, India before he moved to Vancouver, Canada at the age of 17. He began songwriting as a way to express his emotions following the tragic passing of his parents. Having written hundreds of songs for emerging Indian artists, Karan began recording songs of his own leading to his first major hit that was 2018’s “Don’t Worry.” As he continued to record, write and collaborate with producers, honing in on his unique sonic offering, he released his debut album B.T.F.U. that landed #6 on Spotify’s Global Chart.

Followed was his Way Ahead EP that boasted a YG collaboration and his next massive hit, “Don’t Look” that surpassed 170+ million views on YouTube alone.

Karan is approaching 3 billion views on YouTube, has garnered over one billion audio streams, 7.5 million Spotify monthly listeners and 8 million followers across his social media channels.

“We are privileged to be a part of Karan’s team, and look forward to building on the incredible foundation he’s formed for himself as a leading Punjabi artist,” Warner Music Canada President Kristen Burke says.

“Karan embodies the essence of new age Punjabi music and we're excited to take his sound global with this partnership,” Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India & SAARC says.

Karan is releasing his second studio album Making Memories on August 18th, executive produced by Warner Music Canada & 4N Records’ artist and producer Ikky (Diljit Dosanjh, Sidhu Moose Wala, Shubh) - pre-save the release here. The first single “Admirin’ You” arrives August 4th and was the initial song Karan and Ikky recorded for the album that formed over the course of a year.

“Making Memories is the beginning of a new era for Punjabi music. Showcasing true artistry, this album is a sonic representation of summer growing up in the Punjabi community. Karan and I want people to make memories of their own and remember where they were when they first heard the album," Ikky says.

The album’s title is a testament to the artistic journey undertaken by both artists to create a distinct, unparalleled offering. Making Memories demonstrates the universal appeal of music by seamlessly blending the melodious essence of Punjabi language with hip hop and pop production, captivating listeners regardless of their spoken language.

Making Memories Tracklist:

1.   Girl, I Love You (Euro's Intro)

2.   What...?

3.   Admirin’ You ft. Preston Pablo

4.   Jee Ni Lagda

5.   Try Me

6.   Champion’s Anthem

7.   Softly

8.   You

9.   Bachke Bachke

 

 

Tags
Karan Aujla music Songs
Related news
 | 17 Jul 2023

Know the story behind the name 'Paradox' on MTV Beats Artist of The Month!

MUMBAI: With a symphony of rhythm and rhyme where words become an artist’s weapon, hip-hop emerges as the heartbeat of today’s youth igniting spirits & leaving them in a trance!

read more
 | 17 Jul 2023

Havanna Winter Debuts 'Wizard Of Oz'-Inspired Video For Her Latest Single "Tornado"

MUMBAI : Havanna Winter, the groundbreaking singer, actress and famed TikTok influencer known for her versatility, has released a new music video for her latest single "Tornado."

read more
 | 17 Jul 2023

Stream The New Single From Philly Rockers Soraia ("Wretch Like Me") Out Now on Wicked Cool Records

MUMBAI : The hard-working band is back out on the road this summer, with shows on the west coast this week. A Swedish tour with rockers Diamond Dogs launches in September. See dates below.Stream "Wretch Like Me" here: https://orcd.co/wretchlikemeUpcoming Tour Dates:

read more
 | 17 Jul 2023

Norwegian Blackened Death Metal Act Tides of Chaos Release New single "Screams"

MUMBAI : The Norwegian melodic blackened death metal band Tides of Chaos released their second single on June 30th. Fans of intense vocals, spellbinding riffs, powerful drums, progressive and symphonic elements, are in for a treat.

read more
 | 17 Jul 2023

German Hardcore Punks Phantom Bay Release New Single + Video "Collective Decline

MUMBAI : Phantom Bay’s emotive, melody-driven brand of hardcore punk is making waves. Formed in Bremen, Germany, in 2020, the band’s members are deeply rooted in the punk and hardcore scene, having cut their teeth in numerous earlier projects.

read more

RnM Biz

Horus Music partners with independent streaming platform Damroo

MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more

Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

top# 5 articles

1
Saurav Yaduvanshi: India's top sports reviewer, former ESPN and star sports journalist, partners with leading brands to provide expert sports insights

MUMBAI: Saurav Yaduvanshi a renowned sports personality, and former ESPN and StarSports journalist is excited to announce his new role as India's top...read more

2
German Hardcore Punks Phantom Bay Release New Single + Video "Collective Decline

MUMBAI : Phantom Bay’s emotive, melody-driven brand of hardcore punk is making waves. Formed in Bremen, Germany, in 2020, the band’s members are...read more

3
Norwegian Blackened Death Metal Act Tides of Chaos Release New single "Screams"

MUMBAI : The Norwegian melodic blackened death metal band Tides of Chaos released their second single on June 30th. Fans of intense vocals,...read more

4
Havanna Winter Debuts 'Wizard Of Oz'-Inspired Video For Her Latest Single "Tornado"

MUMBAI : Havanna Winter, the groundbreaking singer, actress and famed TikTok influencer known for her versatility, has released a new music video...read more

5
Stream The New Single From Philly Rockers Soraia ("Wretch Like Me") Out Now on Wicked Cool Records

MUMBAI : The hard-working band is back out on the road this summer, with shows on the west coast this week. A Swedish tour with rockers Diamond Dogs...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games