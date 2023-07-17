RadioandMusic
News |  17 Jul 2023 18:14 |  By RnMTeam

Norwegian Blackened Death Metal Act Tides of Chaos Release New single "Screams"

MUMBAI : The Norwegian melodic blackened death metal band Tides of Chaos released their second single on June 30th. Fans of intense vocals, spellbinding riffs, powerful drums, progressive and symphonic elements, are in for a treat.

Founded in 2021 by guitarist and vocalist Henry Lemoin, who has a passion for extreme metal, Tides of Chaos aims to take the listener on an epic and intense journey, with a lot of variety and dynamic range in their compositions.

The new single, titled "Screams", showcases the band's catchy melodies and aggressive energy . The creative drumming provides a driving beat that will have listeners headbanging from start to finish.

Tides of Chaos is per now a one man project with session musicians such as, Rich Gray - Bass (Annihilator/Aeon Zen), Naman Sachdev on drums, and Matthew Dakoutros on violin, viola and cello.

Fans of melodic extreme metal are encouraged to check out Tides of Chaos and experience the power and epicness of their music. "Screams" is available on all major streaming platforms. And this is just the beginning. More singles and eventually a full album will be released throughout 2023.

"Screams":

Listening here:

Henry Lemoin Rich Gray Naman Sachdev Matthew Dakoutros
