News |  17 Jul 2023 18:08

German Hardcore Punks Phantom Bay Release New Single + Video "Collective Decline

MUMBAI : Phantom Bay’s emotive, melody-driven brand of hardcore punk is making waves. Formed in Bremen, Germany, in 2020, the band’s members are deeply rooted in the punk and hardcore scene, having cut their teeth in numerous earlier projects. Phantom Bay’s sound draws influence from the entire spectrum of punk music, with hints of 80s D.C. hardcore punk, 90s emo and 00s melodic hardcore, but never compromises on melodic quality.

After releasing their debut self-titled album in 2022, Phantom Bay toured Europe with Los Angeles-based Militarie Gun and opened for hardcore heavyweights Turnstile and One Step Closer. Having made their UK festival debut at Manchester Punk Fest in Spring 2023, the band is set to perform at the legendary Fest in Gainesville this Fall.

On their nuanced follow-up EP “Underground”, Phantom Bay delivers infectious and cohesive songwriting, which cuts straight to the chase. From the riff-ladden opener “Airtight”, to the groovy lead single “Ends Meet” and the anthemic closer “Collective Decline”, Phantom Bay demonstrates how versatile and expansive a punk record can sound in 2023.

“Underground” is set for release on September 8th 2023 through Krod Records.

