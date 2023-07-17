Dee MC collaborates with Pratika on new single "Khoyi Si"

MUMBAI: Two of the most prominent feminine voices from the Indian Hip Hop scene join forces to create a unique melody that is full of hope, with a tinge of despair. ‘Khoyi Si’ is a multilingual collaboration between Dee MC and Pratika with producer SoSleeky, that talks about the two spectrums of an artists’ life; one in which they are determined and motivated to chase the high of hustling in the city of dreams, and one where the constant hustle and bustle of the city leaves them overstimulated and overwhelmed.

The music video, which will also release soon, tells this very tale in a visual saga that is easy on the eyes and soothing to the heart. Directed by Dee MC, the music video shows the real life story of these two artists and how Dee wanted to depict the current phase of their lives as artists. “I wanted to show the contrast between man-made structures and nature, and how the two resonated for me and Pratika. It was my creative call to show Pratika’s current journey as someone who is a go-getter in this cutthroat city. Her passion for her art is simply inspiring and the energy she brings forth while working on the field is magnetic. I wanted to show her in her true element i.e. working her way through this city where the hustle culture doesn’t allow us peace of mind even when we rest. This is evident from her verse which motivates you but also shows her inner anguish.” says Dee.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Dee. I identify the hard hustler in her too, and her constant drive to create something from start to finish without stopping. It’s something I resonate with, and this song was written on a laid-back monsoon afternoon when we were just sharing and talking about where we’re at right now.” said Pratika.

Dee’s journey began more than a decade ago when she first started getting interested in hip hop as a dancer back in 2010. For twelve years, Dee kept her undying faith in herself alive, always pushing through. Wanting to make a mark in this world as someone with a unique perspective is what drove her through the years. However, after a certain point, the things that drove you before may not fuel your fire the same way. Dee further explains, “I’m at a point in my life where I would rather turn down offers than force myself to take up everything that comes my way just to make extra income. For the longest time, money was definitely a driving factor for me. But now, I value peace over price. I crave moments of solitude in nature and the company of my cats, and the people I love. Finding joy in the mundane things of life is what drives me today. A day where I have eaten well, taken time to journal my thoughts, hydrated and breathed slowly is an ideal day for me. That was the idea I wanted to convey, and hence the decision to choose settings that have stark contrast. In a way, both the verses tell a story of artists trying to find the balance between pushing yourself harder and taking it slow to appreciate all that you have already been able to do.”

This is her second project officially directing her own music videos. Dee has collaborated and co-directed almost all her videos and enjoys the process of making a film as she sees how the storytelling aspect of Hip Hop and the world of cinema go hand-in-hand. Cinematographer Kaustubh Pote captures the true spirit of Bombay through the lens and Gagan Shetty ties it together with the edit. The track is recorded, mixed and mastered at Space Cat Studio.