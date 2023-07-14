Tube & Berger and Nick Schwenderling Join Forces for 'Work My Body'

MUMBAI : Wasting no time getting straight into the heat of the production, the producers kick-start the cut with thunderous bass, striking percussion and commanding spoken vocals. Slowing down the pace, they introduce a break where euphoric synths light up the airwaves, intertwined with familiar vocals. Fluctuating across different heights, the producers showcase their crowd control, taking audiences on an enthralling sonic ride across textures and turns. Work My Body is a sure-fire dancefloor heater that will work its magic on crowds all over the globe this summer and beyond.

Globally renowned for infusing their rock & roll attitude into the world of tech house, Tube & Berger’s influence can be felt throughout the depths of the dance music scene. Emerging from the punk rock circuit, the friends discovered dance music through Daft Punk and The Chemical Brothers, and began making their own electro-influenced tracks. Amassing over 100 million Spotify streams, and rocking the world’s most iconic stages, such as Pacha and Ushuaïa Ibiza, Printworks UK, Green Valley Brazil, Parookaville Germany, Tomorrowland Belgium, Tube & Berger never fail to incorporate their larger-than-life sound and energy into every release and performance. Founding their own imprints, the duo also run Kittball Records and ZEHN Records, releasing carefully selected records from producers from both revered artists and up-and-coming acts. Collaborating with a long list of influential musicians, Tube & Berger have released tracks with the likes of NERVO and Like Mike. As a Top 20 Beatport all-time bestseller, the duo has undoubtedly helped to shape the house genre, crafting several scene-defining records, including Imprint of Pleasure, which was named Beatport’s 9th best-selling track of all time and received an official remix by Adam Beyer.

Born in 2001, Nick Schwenderling is one of dance music’s most passionate burgeoning producers. Despite having a hearing impairment, the young musician has been producing his own music since 2019, with the help of a special bone conduction system called BAHA (Bone Anchored Hearing Aid). An unstoppable force, Nick caught the attention of industry heavyweights, and has released on the likes of ZEHN, Ultra, Yellow Kitchen to name a few. With a summer full of shows, and amassing a loyal and ever-growing fanbase, Nick continues to stand out with his bold and daring cuts.