Song 'Mann Bawaraa' from the upcoming film 'Panchkriti- Five Elements' Out Now !

MUMBAI : The season's Love Anthem, 'Mann Bawaraa,’ from the film ‘'Panchkriti- Five Elements,’ starring Sagar Wahi and Sarika Bharoliya, is now available on UBON MUSIC CHANNEL. The song is a titilating delight and warms your heart, and it brings out the feeling of true love.
The enthralling tune of 'Mann Bawaraa' will lift your spirits. It is a lovely, heartwarming song that is rooted in the emotions of India's rural heartland. The song was shot in Chanderi, Bundelkhand, a beautiful landscape of hilly terrain that straddles Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Rajesh Soni composed the music and wrote the amazing lyrics for the song.
The song, "'Mann Bawaraa," is sung by well-known playback singers Manish S Sharmaa. In the song, Sarika Bharoliya and his heartthrob Sagar Wahi are seen expressing their eternal love for one another and spiritually connecting through that love. As is ritualistic in India, especially the heartland, all including the feeling of love is connected to the Almighty and they seek blessings for their love.
“I'm confident listeners would adore 'Mann Bawaraa,‘ “ singer Manish S Sharmaa said of the song. “I truly cherished recording the song. It's a song you can listen again and again and smile as to you drive, as it expresses your feelings for your loved ones, and the song's lyrics do the talking.”
Brijendra Kala, Purva Parag, Umesh Bajpai, Sagar Wahi, Sarika Bharoliya Maahi Soni, Kuraangi Nagraj, Harveer, and Ruhana Khanna star in the film 'Panchkriti - Five Elemnts', directed by Sannjoy Bhargv. Haripriyaa Bharggav and Sannjoy Bhargv produced the film under the banner of UBON VISION PVT LTD.
The film releases in theaters across India on 4th August during the romantic monsoons of India. Producers, director and promoters are confident of the mass appeal, from local to pan-India.
