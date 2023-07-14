Sarah Barrios Combats Anxiety By Dancing in New Track "Messy"

MUMBAI – Acclaimed singer-songwriter Sarah Barrios returns with “Messy”, an alternative dance pop ear worm about anxiety and the feeling of being overwhelmed. Along with producer Jonah Shy (FLETCHER, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello), Sarah tastefully constructs a track with poignant mental-health-focused lyrics wrapped in catchy melodies and dance breaks. Fans can stream "Messy" here: sarahbarrios.fanlink.to/messy

Sarah reflects on creating the song: “You know when you go to clean your room, and it’s so messy and crowded that you end up standing there for like five minutes trying to figure out where to start? That’s how my mind felt when I wrote this song. I was feeling so overwhelmed with all of the thoughts in my head that I couldn’t even pick one out to focus on. So we ended up writing about all of them.”





“Messy” is the fourth single from Sarah Barrios this year. These singles together showcase an incredible breadth of musical styles; from the delicate piano ballad “Reality” to the pop-punk of “Talk!TalkTalk!” and now the driving, lighthearted danceable “Messy”. The through line between these diverse sounds is Sarah’s powerful and emotive voice paired with touching lyrical themes around mental health and empowerment.

Sarah, a Connecticut native now based in Los Angeles, has made waves in the music industry with her heartfelt lyrics and emotive vocals. Her previous releases, such as “Thank God You Introduced Me to Your Sister”, “Have We Met Before (with Eric Nam)”, and the aforementioned “Reality” showcase her unique blend of pop, indie, and alternative sounds, earning her a loyal fan base and critical acclaim from the likes of Teen Vogue, iHeartRadio, American Songwriter, and Atwood Magazine.

Sarah Barrios is a breath of fresh air with her unapologetically sweet voice, infectious melodies, and playful pop musicality. A proud reading and fantasy enthusiast, her approach is akin to that of writing a novel. Weaving together stories with raw human emotion, Sarah wins her audience at first listen with a textured experience of imagery and color. Influenced by an intelligently diverse spectrum ranging from Jane Austen to Sci-Fi books, The Beatles and Fleetwood Mac to Jon Bellion and Paramore, Sarah’s music evokes both nostalgia and anticipation for the future.

After years of songwriting with the likes of Zara Larsson, Alec Benjamin, Why Don’t We, Rita Ora, accruing over 80 million streams and collecting a nomination for TikTok Songwriter of the Year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Sarah is set to expand her horizons and her growing fanbase in Asia. She has previously collaborated with global superstar Eric Nam for hit song "Have We Met Before" and Filipino pop artist Syd Hartha on the reflective number "All My Sins".

Now, Asian territories dominate her Top 10 Streaming Markets which include Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand.