LIA LIA RETURNS WITH NEW SINGLE 'WHAT IF I JUMP FROM A BRIDGE?’

MUMBAI : Making her long-awaited return, pop-phenom LIA LIA shares new single ‘What if I jump from a Bridge?’. With an expansive sonic palette and rare ability to warp grunge into more melodic sound bites, LIA LIA is reshaping pop music in her own introverted way.

The release comes off the back of an explosive six months, during which her Instagram following has soared from 10k to an impressive 150k. LIA LIA’s videos teasing ‘Bridge’ have amassed millions of views as well as sparking countless comments from fans eagerly awaiting the release of her new song.

What sets LIA LIA apart is not just her music but the meaningful discussions her art provokes by empowering listeners to explore their own emotions. Fans engage in healthy debates and conversations about topics like intrusive thoughts and managing anxiety, providing a platform for mental health awareness. LIA LIA’s battle with identity is a common theme throughout recent releases but her ethos of inclusion remains undeniable. During her upbringing in Shanghai and Berlin, isolation and acceptance have been recurring themes that she now tackles in her music. LIA LIA was recently the main guest on a United Nations podcast, where she discussed her art and sources of inspiration.

LIA LIA has already showcased her talent on stage, having previously supported Doja Cat in Germany, then opening for Duran Duran's latest arena tour. Frontman Simon Le Bon praised Lia as a superstar and her song "I’m a Moth" as a classic.

LIA LIA has been attracting interest from all corners of the industry and 2022’s ‘Love & Melancholy’ EP provided more acclaim. Lead single “I'm a Moth” covered Spotify’s Punk Unleashed playlist and premiered with a feature on BBC Radio 1. There has also been support from Sirius XM and publications such as Nylon, Vogue, Paper, i-D, Gorilla vs Bear, Clash and NME.

Not only is Lia Lia making waves in the music scene, but she is also leaving a lasting impression in the world of fashion, collaborating on fashion campaigns for iconic brands like Louis Vuitton and New Balance. Renowned fashion designer Clara Colette Miramon, who has worked with top artists like Doja Cat, Kehlani, and Tinashe, lends her expertise to LIA LIA's visual aesthetics.

Something that defines a truly remarkable artist is their ability to speak to vast audiences in an intimate way. LIA LIA’s sound may be anthemic, but it retains its ability to speak to that one person alone in the corner.