Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar Shoots On Remake Of Guru's Ishare Tere Song For Their Upcoming Film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay - Check Out The On Set Leaked Footage

MUMBAI : In a surprising turn of events, a leaked footage from the song shoot of "Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay" has taken the internet by storm. Seeing this fresh duo together on screen fans and industry insiders alike are buzzing with anticipation, eagerly awaiting the release of this romantic comedy. Now we have brought a treat to eyes for all the fans as this leaked footage provides a glimpse into the scintillating chemistry between Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar, leaving everyone excited.

The leaked footage showcases the two stars dancing their hearts out on the remake of Guru Randhawa's chart-topping song, "Ishare Tere." With their sizzling chemistry and captivating performances, Guru and Saiee are set to leave audiences mesmerized when the movie hits the big screens.

"Ishare Tere," one of Guru Randhawa's most popular tracks, has been revamped for the movie "Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay." The song, known for its peppy beats and catchy lyrics, promises to add a dose of energy to the film.

In the video we could see Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar in all black outfit where and are grooving around the beats around the massive number of crowd showcasing their electrifying chemistry.

The two stars exude immense energy and bring their A-game to the dance floor, captivating viewers with their fluid movements and infectious smiles.

Guru Randhawa, who has delivered numerous chart-topping hits, his addition to the movie "Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay" adds an extra layer of excitement. Fans eagerly await to witness this fresh new pair on screen as this marks the big bollywood debut of Guru as an actor.

The leaked footage from the sets of "Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay" has heightened anticipation for the movie's release, particularly the electrifying chemistry between Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar. With Guru's charm and Saiee's rising stardom, "Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay" is sure to create magic on the big screen, leaving audiences mesmerized by their scintillating chemistry.

For the unversed Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay also stars Anupam Kher, Ila Arun, Paresh Ganatra, Atul Srivastava and Paritosh Tiwari. The film is produced by Amit Bhatia under Mach Films and is helmed by G Ashok. This Rom-Com is all set to hit the theaters by the end of the year. To which the official announcement will be made soon.