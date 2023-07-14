RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jul 2023 16:48 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah Turns Mentor For The Dharavi Dream Project

MUMBAI: In 2013, Oscar-winning music composer A. R. Rahman, renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and serial entrepreneur late Samir Bangara came together to discover and nurture talents from Dharavi, besides helping them showcase it to the world with the launch of a not-for-profit organization, The Dharavi Dream Project (TDDP).

Embarking on its’ 10th year, TDDP will be launching Dharavi’s very first state-of-the-art recording facility on Founder’s Day which falls on the 15th of July as a tribute to late Samir Bangara.

In a bid to place the power and ownership back in the hands of the talent, the recording studio with its quality infrastructure and global sound systems, will join forces exclusively with global music mogul Badshah for mentoring and empowering the talents at TDDP.

Prepped to be a ground-breaking and monumental moment that celebrates and empowers the under-resourced hip-hop talent housed in Asia’s largest ghetto, the recording studio aims to set a benchmark within the homegrown hip hop community of India.

Badshah will also embrace the role of a mentor for the 100-odd under-resourced talent represented by The After School of Hip Hop, a hip hop academy in Asia instituted under TDDP that helps inculcate and sustain an environment which gives the under-resourced hip-hop talent a chance to acquire creative aptitude.

Badshah who is widely loved for his radio hits as much as he is for his charitable disposition shares, “The ideology of music being a healer and a platform of hope and aspiration solidifies my association with The Dharavi Dream Project. Hip hop was actually founded in mentorship. The only way it grows to the next generation is through mentorships and more specifically street mentorships. I truly am passionate about discovering and nurturing musical talent and I am proud to be supporting such a diverse establishment that is investing in the future arts and music community and contributing to a hip-hop revolution. I’m grateful to MC Heam for introducing me to the lovely folks at TDDP. Such initiatives are sure to have a positive impact on the burgeoning music scene, empower and educate artists with more avenues to showcase their artistry and contribute to the overall cultural development of the community.”

Dolly Rateshwar, Sushant Yattam & Tejashree Pol, Co-Founders, The Dharavi Dream Project further elaborate, “While knowledge sharing has been an active component at TDDP The After School Of Hip Hop, the need to expand opportunities for the under-resourced talent and showcase their craft on a more prominent platform via the right infrastructure which was largely missing. This association will serve as a platform to mobilize the talent to take their craft to the next level and provide an artist-friendly space for talent to hone their craft, collaborate with other musicians and share their music with the world. This would benefit the whole ecosystem economically and uprise the talent in the ghettos of Dharavi.”

The Dharavi Dream Project revolutionizes education by empowering underprivileged youth in Dharavi through a free school of hip hop. This unique initiative mentors and teaches elements like rapping, beatboxing, graffiti styles, and breaking to over 500 students aged 5-24 years. It aims to identify, nurture, and showcase talent from underserved areas, amplifying their voices on a global scale. With support from organizations like Roland Corporation, PepsiCo and contributions from artists like MC Heam, Raja Kumari, D Cypher, Spin Doctor and many more, the project is etching a legacy of its own. Universal Music Group, Qyuki Digital Media and dJED Foundation are key partners ensuring sustainability and wider reach.

Tags
Badshah music The Dharavi Dream Project
Related news
 | 14 Jul 2023

Song 'Mann Bawaraa' from the upcoming film 'Panchkriti- Five Elements' Out Now !

MUMBAI : The season's Love Anthem, 'Mann Bawaraa,’ from the film ‘'Panchkriti- Five Elements,’ starring Sagar Wahi and Sarika Bharoliya, is now available on UBON MUSIC CHANNEL. The song is a titilating delight and warms your heart, and it brings out the feeling of true love.

read more
 | 14 Jul 2023

Tube & Berger and Nick Schwenderling Join Forces for 'Work My Body'

MUMBAI : Wasting no time getting straight into the heat of the production, the producers kick-start the cut with thunderous bass, striking percussion and commanding spoken vocals.

read more
 | 14 Jul 2023

LIA LIA RETURNS WITH NEW SINGLE 'WHAT IF I JUMP FROM A BRIDGE?’

MUMBAI : Making her long-awaited return, pop-phenom LIA LIA shares new single ‘What if I jump from a Bridge?’. With an expansive sonic palette and rare ability to warp grunge into more melodic sound bites, LIA LIA is reshaping pop music in her own introverted way.

read more
 | 14 Jul 2023

Malaysian-born Alt-Pop Artist a kid named rufus Shares New Debut Album 'whatever works'

MUMBAI – Malaysian-born, NYC-based rising queer alt-pop artist a kid named rufus (they/them) shares their debut album 'whatever works' via Nettwerk.

read more
 | 14 Jul 2023

Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar Shoots On Remake Of Guru's Ishare Tere Song For Their Upcoming Film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay - Check Out The On Set Leaked Footage

MUMBAI : In a surprising turn of events, a leaked footage from the song shoot of "Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay" has taken the internet by storm.

read more

RnM Biz

Horus Music partners with independent streaming platform Damroo

MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more

Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

top# 5 articles

1
Malaysian-born Alt-Pop Artist a kid named rufus Shares New Debut Album 'whatever works'

MUMBAI – Malaysian-born, NYC-based rising queer alt-pop artist a kid named rufus (they/them) shares their debut album 'whatever works' via Nettwerk....read more

2
Song 'Mann Bawaraa' from the upcoming film 'Panchkriti- Five Elements' Out Now !

MUMBAI : The season's Love Anthem, 'Mann Bawaraa,’ from the film ‘'Panchkriti- Five Elements,’ starring Sagar Wahi and Sarika Bharoliya, is now...read more

3
Producer a.k.a. skips (fka Ducky) Unveils Debut Photography Book

MUMBAI : CK Neiman is a renaissance man. The SF-bred, LA-based creative polymath - who makes brooding throwback rave music under the name a.k.a....read more

4
Sarah Barrios Combats Anxiety By Dancing in New Track "Messy"

MUMBAI  – Acclaimed singer-songwriter Sarah Barrios returns with “Messy”, an alternative dance pop ear worm about anxiety and the feeling of being...read more

5
Next from Rego B's Music Album of International hits "ATTENTION" by Charlie Puth is Out Now and Trending across all the social media platforms

MUMBAI : Global sensation Rego B, 13 years old first and the youngest Indian artist creates an album of global chartbusters. With the blessings of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games