News |  14 Jul 2023 16:20

Approach Entertainment Signs Shorr Music Exclusively

MUMBAI : India’s Leading Award Winning Celebrity Management, Films Marketing, and Films Productions Company, Approach Entertainment has signed music production group Shorr Music exclusively. Shorr Music is a promising upcoming music production group started by three very talented individuals Nihal D, Abhishek T, and Neil. Shorr Music has already worked with top music labels like Zee Music, Tips, and Panorama Music and is all set to compose & produce music for a Bollywood film soon.

Shorr Music already has a few chartbusters like Heer Kahan on Zee Music & Arziyaan on Panorama Music. Shorr Music has also composed and produced music for a few Marathi films and advertising jingles for different brands. Arziyaan was very well appreciated by music lovers for its soulful lyrics and soothing music. The music group is also going to work on a Bollywood film which will be announced soon.

Approach Entertainment will handle the entire representation, Management, Digital, Brand & Media Partnerships, Events, and other related activities for Shorr Music while Approach Communications will be looking after PR & Communications activities. Approach Entertainment has also bagged Service Excellence Award from Worldwide Marketing Organization recently. Approach Entertainment has operations in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Kolkata, and Jalandhar.

“SHORR “ is a musical collective from Mumbai India that works for film & independent music. The group is working on new ideas and experimental sound.

“SHORR” is a Hindi word for “NOISE “ as the music group believes Noise can't be ignored. Shorr will be creating music for a global audience as music is not bound by any genre, language, place, or nation.

Talking about the Collaboration with Approach Entertainment, Nihal D, Abhishek T & Neil of Shorr Music in a collective statement said, “ As we have already worked with top music labels like Zee Music & Panorama Music and will be making our Bollywood debut soon, we were looking for the right management and communications agencies for our music group. Approach Entertainment is an award-winning celebrity & talent Management Company and they are doing some wonderful work for music artists in India. It’s such an immense pleasure to be a part of Approach Entertainment's celebrity & talent management roster. We are very ecstatic to be a part of our next phase of Bollywood & music journey with Approach Entertainment. Looking forward to having long innings in Bollywood & music industry with the Approach Entertainment team. ”

Speaking on the announcement, Sonu Tyagi, Director of Approach Entertainment says, “ Shorr Music is a tremendously talented music directors & singers group who has already proven his performance with Zee Music, Panorama Music & other top music companies. I liked their music videos Heer Kahan & Arziyaan. We will work on Shorr music management, pr & representation, events, and marketing. We are very happy to sign Shorr Music exclusively.”

Approach Entertainment is a Full Fledged Entertainment Marketing Company with specialized verticals in Celebrity Management, Films Productions, Advertising & Corporate Films Productions, Films Marketing, Events, and Entertainment Marketing. Approach Entertainment is based in Mumbai with operations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Kolkata & Jalandhar. Approach Entertainment Group is headed by award-winning writer/director Sonu Tyagi who has worked with leading advertising agencies and media houses in India.

Approach Entertainment has also bagged The Biz India 2010 Award given by the World Confederation of Business. The Biz India 2010 Awards were organized in Taj Palace Hotel, in Mumbai. Approach Entertainment Group also bagged the Worldwide Marketing Organization’s Service Excellence award very recently.

Approach Entertainment group also has a PR & Integrated Communications Agency, Approach Communications apart from a Bollywood & Entertainment newswire, Approach Bollywood. In addition to business enterprises, the group also has a Charitable Spiritual Organization, Go Spiritual India.

Go Spiritual India is a Charitable Spiritual Organization Working for Philanthropy, Spiritual Awareness, Spiritual Tourism, Spiritual Media, Spiritual Events, Organic, Mental Health, Wellness, and Holistic Health.

