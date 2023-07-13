RadioandMusic
News |  13 Jul 2023 18:01 |  By RnMTeam

Vilen, In his Distinctive Style Releases "Rehbara", an Empowering Song that inspires Resilience and Love

MUMBAI – Following the smashing success of his last song 'Kyun Dhunde' in collaboration with Universal Music India, Vipul Dhankher, known by his stage name Vilen, releases the much-anticipated debut track with the label "Rehbara" featuring Gaurav Pahuja.

Vilen has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts with his unique blend of soulful singing, profound songwriting, captivating compositions, and exceptional music videos. Making waves in the industry with his debut track "Ek Raat," which amassed over 550 million views on YouTube, Vilen has established himself as an independent musician committed to delivering thought-provoking content. With over ten compelling singles to his name, including fan favorites like "Chidiya", “Ek Raat” and "Kyun Dhunde," Vilen has garnered a dedicated fanbase that resonates with his deep and meaningful approach to music.

"Rehbara" is an extraordinary collaboration between Vilen and Universal Music India, showcasing the artist's undeniable talent and his ability to craft music that strikes an emotional chord with listeners. The track explores the profound journey of a vibrant and joyful couple whose lives are shattered by the loss of their child. As they struggle to cope with the tragedy, they find themselves drifting apart emotionally.

The song delivers a powerful message, reminding us that even in the face of adversity, there is meaning and purpose. Vilen's metaphorical storytelling takes listeners on a poignant journey as the couple seeks to rebuild their connection, ultimately finding solace and rediscovering the joy they once shared.

Speaking about "Rehbara," Vilen expressed his excitement, saying, "This song holds a special place in my heart as it’s my first project with Universal Music India. This track also means a lot to me since this is my first-ever collaboration with Gaurav Pahuja who’s been with me since the start of my music journey. 'Rehbara' is a story of love, loss, and resilience and through this track, I hope to inspire listeners to find strength and meaning in the face of life's challenges, and emerge stronger and more content."

"Rehbara" promises to be another milestone in Vilen's illustrious career, captivating audiences with its heartfelt lyrics, soul-stirring melody, and compelling visuals. Universal Music India is proud to be associated with such a talented artist and is committed to supporting Vilen in his musical journey.

Watch the song here-

