Rockshots Records - "The Story Goes On" w/ EUNOMIA's New Single Off New Album "The Chronicles of Eunomia Part 2" Out Sept 2023

MUMBAI : Norwegian adventure power metallers EUNOMIA are returning in 2023 with their sophomore full-length "The Chronicles of Eunomia Part II" for release on Rockshots Records this coming September.

Presenting epic, bombastic, fast, powerful fantasy through their compositions, this second record from Eunomia is a group effort, as the first full-length was completely written by band founder, vocalist, and keyboardist Peter Danielsen. Joined by his brother Marius Danielsen (Legend of Valley Doom), bassist Alexander Ormseth, guitarist Magnar Winther Skorgenes and drummer Alessandro Kelvin (Perc3ption), the tracks on this new offering are more powerful and stronger than before with much more variety than their first effort.

"The Chronicles of Eunomia Part II" also features guests Alessandro Conti (Twilight Force), Arnaud Ménard (Alkemyst), Jimmy Hedlund (Falconer), Matt Krais (ShadowStrike), Ty Christian (Lords of The Trident), Mikael Dahl (Crystal Eyes), Olaf Hayer (Luca Turilli’s band, Dionysus), and Anders Sköld (Veonity). Overall this second full-length has everything from power and symphonic metal elements to contagious choruses, fast double bass drums, and even slow epic songs that fit the storytelling perfectly.

"Everyone in the band has helped shape the new album. We worked hard to get this album the way it sounds. Re-written parts on many songs to make them as perfect as we could. I think the fans will hear that the band has evolved and become better, tighter, and more creative than on the first album. Better melodies, better songwriting, and even more epic than ever. We have leveled up significantly on this album. I believe this album is 10x better than the first one and I think the choruses will be stuck in the minds of fans and I hope they press the replay button many times after listening to it for the first time." adds Peter Danielsen.

Marius Danielsen also adds:

"As the mixing and mastering engineer for this album, I must say it has been quite a journey. My brother and I have worked closely together on this album for about two years. Learning new mixing tricks and carefully carving out space for every single instrument in a dense mix consisting of 250 tracks or so per song has been a cool process to be part of. I think we managed to create an epic-sounding Power Metal album full of glorious melodies and memorable hooks."

Today, Eunomia presents their first musical quest entitled "The Story Goes On".

"Let’s explode into our first single! This is the fastest song I have ever written, I have always wanted to make a song that could fit into a Dragonforce album. Ivan Giannini from Derdian/Vision Divine and Arnaud Ménard from Alkemyst sings their hearts out in this one. Fast riffs, fast and melodic guitar solo from the one and only Jimmy Hedlund from Falconer, a lot of fast epic drums, and an epic chorus. This song is the last song on the album, but I felt it needed to be shown first because I love this song so much." comments Peter Danielsen.

Watch and listen to "The Story Goes On" via its lyric video at https://youtu.be/2iKkb0Sqdww