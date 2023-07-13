RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jul 2023 18:55 |  By RnMTeam

Rockshots Records - "The Story Goes On" w/ EUNOMIA's New Single Off New Album "The Chronicles of Eunomia Part 2" Out Sept 2023

MUMBAI : Norwegian adventure power metallers EUNOMIA are returning in 2023 with their sophomore full-length "The Chronicles of Eunomia Part II" for release on Rockshots Records this coming September.

Presenting epic, bombastic, fast, powerful fantasy through their compositions, this second record from Eunomia is a group effort, as the first full-length was completely written by band founder, vocalist, and keyboardist Peter Danielsen. Joined by his brother Marius Danielsen (Legend of Valley Doom), bassist Alexander Ormseth, guitarist Magnar Winther Skorgenes and drummer Alessandro Kelvin (Perc3ption), the tracks on this new offering are more powerful and stronger than before with much more variety than their first effort.

"The Chronicles of Eunomia Part II" also features guests Alessandro Conti (Twilight Force), Arnaud Ménard (Alkemyst), Jimmy Hedlund (Falconer), Matt Krais (ShadowStrike), Ty Christian (Lords of The Trident), Mikael Dahl (Crystal Eyes), Olaf Hayer (Luca Turilli’s band, Dionysus), and Anders Sköld (Veonity). Overall this second full-length has everything from power and symphonic metal elements to contagious choruses, fast double bass drums, and even slow epic songs that fit the storytelling perfectly.

"Everyone in the band has helped shape the new album. We worked hard to get this album the way it sounds. Re-written parts on many songs to make them as perfect as we could. I think the fans will hear that the band has evolved and become better, tighter, and more creative than on the first album. Better melodies, better songwriting, and even more epic than ever. We have leveled up significantly on this album. I believe this album is 10x better than the first one and I think the choruses will be stuck in the minds of fans and I hope they press the replay button many times after listening to it for the first time." adds Peter Danielsen.

Marius Danielsen also adds:

"As the mixing and mastering engineer for this album, I must say it has been quite a journey. My brother and I have worked closely together on this album for about two years. Learning new mixing tricks and carefully carving out space for every single instrument in a dense mix consisting of 250 tracks or so per song has been a cool process to be part of. I think we managed to create an epic-sounding Power Metal album full of glorious melodies and memorable hooks."

Today, Eunomia presents their first musical quest entitled "The Story Goes On".

"Let’s explode into our first single! This is the fastest song I have ever written, I have always wanted to make a song that could fit into a Dragonforce album. Ivan Giannini from Derdian/Vision Divine and Arnaud Ménard from Alkemyst sings their hearts out in this one. Fast riffs, fast and melodic guitar solo from the one and only Jimmy Hedlund from Falconer, a lot of fast epic drums, and an epic chorus. This song is the last song on the album, but I felt it needed to be shown first because I love this song so much." comments Peter Danielsen.

Watch and listen to "The Story Goes On" via its lyric video at https://youtu.be/2iKkb0Sqdww

Digital - https://bfan.link/the-story-goes-on

Tags
Peter Danielsen Marius Danielsen Alexander Ormseth Winther Skorgenes Alessandro Kelvin music Songs
Related news
 | 13 Jul 2023

Vilen, In his Distinctive Style Releases "Rehbara", an Empowering Song that inspires Resilience and Love

MUMBAI – Following the smashing success of his last song 'Kyun Dhunde' in collaboration with Universal Music India, Vipul Dhankher, known by his stage name Vilen, releases the much-anticipated debut track with the label "Rehbara" featuring Gaurav Pahuja.

read more
 | 13 Jul 2023

Next from Rego B's Music Album of International hits "ATTENTION" by Charlie Puth is Out Now and Trending across all the social media platforms

MUMBAI : Global sensation Rego B, 13 years old first and the youngest Indian artist creates an album of global chartbusters. With the blessings of his late grandfather, Disco King Shri Bappi Lahiri, he launched another song in the album titled “ATTENTION”.

read more
 | 13 Jul 2023

Jjust Group’s music vertical, Jjust Music, presents "Dilbara" - A Peppy Dance Anthem to Light Up Your Playlist

MUMBAI : Jjust Music, Jackky Bhagnani’s music label and a vertical of Jjust Group, is excited to unveil their latest musical offering – ‘Dilbara.’ This highly anticipated song features the immensely talented artist, Ipsitaa, with music composed by Aditya Dev and lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag.

read more
 | 13 Jul 2023

GRANDADDY Announces 'Sumday: Excess Baggage' via Dangerbird, Shares "The Town where I'm Livin Now" Single + Video

MUMBAI : Today, Modesto, CA’s influential indie-rock group Grandaddy have announced a special digital release of the Sumday: Excess Baggage, a thirteen-track collection of rarities and b-sides from the Sumday-era that unfolds like a lost Grandaddy album and is set for release on August 25 on Dan

read more
 | 13 Jul 2023

Rock outfit Love Ghost Release "Payback", a Collaboration with Swedish Industrial Legend SKOLD

MUMBAI: Love Ghost just drop "Payback", a collaboration with SKOLD (Shotgun Messiah, KMFDM, Marilyn Manson and Motionless in White), who also produced the track. Payback is an edgy, soul biting song about revenge and redemption.

read more

RnM Biz

Horus Music partners with independent streaming platform Damroo

MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more

Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

top# 5 articles

1
Producer a.k.a. skips (fka Ducky) Unveils Debut Photography Book

MUMBAI : CK Neiman is a renaissance man. The SF-bred, LA-based creative polymath - who makes brooding throwback rave music under the name a.k.a....read more

2
"Jai Shri Ram” becomes the first ever devotional song to feature on New York's Times Square

MUMBAI : Music composer Ashish Chandra along with singer Vishal Srivastav and producer Mukesh Modi glorified the Indian culture on International soil...read more

3
Rockshots Records - "The Story Goes On" w/ EUNOMIA's New Single Off New Album "The Chronicles of Eunomia Part 2" Out Sept 2023

MUMBAI : Norwegian adventure power metallers EUNOMIA are returning in 2023 with their sophomore full-length "The Chronicles of Eunomia Part II" for...read more

4
Mahindra Group's Curated Cultural Festivals for 2023-24 Unveiled!

MUMBAI : Mahindra Group has unveiled the much-awaited Cultural Events Calendar for the year 2023-24. From rock music, to performing and visual arts,...read more

5
16-year-old Composer Rishi Kumar collaborates with singer Nakul Chug for Upcoming Single "Suno"

MUMBAI: In an exciting development for the music industry, talented young composer Rishi Kumar, has joined forces with renowned singer Nakul Chug for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games