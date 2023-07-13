Rock outfit Love Ghost Release "Payback", a Collaboration with Swedish Industrial Legend SKOLD

MUMBAI: Love Ghost just drop "Payback", a collaboration with SKOLD (Shotgun Messiah, KMFDM, Marilyn Manson and Motionless in White), who also produced the track. Payback is an edgy, soul biting song about revenge and redemption. This is the first release from a forthcoming full length album Love Ghost X SKOLD on Metropolis Records.

Love Ghost HIGHLIGHTS (so far): played the iconic Rockpalast festival in Germany, toured extensively- playing shows in London, Prague, Hamburg, Tokyo, Osaka, Quito, Dublin, Cork, San Francisco, Mexico City and Galway. They have been spotlighted in Rolling Stone, Lyrical Lemonade, Alternative Press, Huffington Post, American Songwriter, FLAUNT, V13. Their song “Dirty Pixx” landed at #24 on the iTunes rock charts.

Love Ghost has upcoming songs with Dan Garcia, Ritorukai, Go Golden Junk, FLVCKKA, Phyzh Eye, Jozue, Young Dupe, Reverie, Cinnamon Babe and many others.

Watch the video:

The song presents themes of revenge and redemption in the wake of a failed relationship, as written by Love Ghost founder Finnegan Bell, who explains that Sköld had offered valuable production and performance advice; “I met Tim at the Viper Room on Halloween night,” Bell states, “after which, everything magically fell into place.”

Similarly, Sköld states that he was drawn to the natural flow of Love Ghost’s songwriting and performance, and that “You don’t run into talent like this every day so it was obviously an opportunity I wanted to act on immediately.”