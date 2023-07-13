Producer a.k.a. skips (fka Ducky) Unveils Debut Photography Book

MUMBAI : CK Neiman is a renaissance man. The SF-bred, LA-based creative polymath - who makes brooding throwback rave music under the name a.k.a. skips (and formerly as Ducky) - is a celebrated producer, photographer, painter, and tattoo artist working out of a shop in DTLA.

While under the Ducky alias, Neiman collaborated with artists such as Jauz and MUST DIE!; performed at festivals such as Ultra Music Festival, EDC Las Vegas, Bonnaroo, and Lollapalooza; toured alongside heavy-hitters like Anna Lunoe, Mija, Kayzo, and NGHTMRE; and released on vaunted labels such as Deadbeats, Astralwerks, Dim Mak, Activia Benz, Spinnin, NEST (OWSLA sister label), and more.

Now, the artist is adding to his list of accomplishments with the announcement of his debut photo book, i want to rest and be held by someone who loves me - a raw, personal portrait produced through Neiman’s own queer-driven micropress, Be Your Own Self, and publishing house For The Birds Trapped In Airports.

Told primarily through a collection of Neiman’s film photos from ages 17-30, this new book takes readers on a visual journey through its author’s experiences with addiction, sobriety, depression, gender dysphoria, and more - a chronicling of the reasons why he retired the Ducky alias in 2021 and took two years to privately transition as a transgender man.

Despite being an autobiography, the written portions of i want to rest and be held by someone who loves me are written in second person, inviting its readers to step inside Neiman’s life and accept it as their own. This approach creates an empathetic space for readers to understand Neiman’s perspective, while showing the universal nature of the book’s portrayed feelings.

This book tells a story of self-acceptance, and has been intricately crafted to reflect Neiman’s personal identity. Printed in-house and hand sewn with every detail designed by Neiman and his creative partners - from the fabric for the cover to the custom end pages - the book is a raw, illuminating look into Neiman’s life story.

i want to rest and be held by someone who loves me will be featured at the SF Art Book Fair (July 14 - July 16), and at the LA Art Book Fair (August 10 - August 13). Pre-orders are available here, and will begin to ship early August.

Neiman also just displayed his painting Mouse Trap! at renowned Los Angeles art gallery La Luz De Jesus for their annual group exhibition Everything But The Kitchen Sink, which runs from July 8 - August 28. The painting is available for purchase here.

Neiman’s creative pursuits continue with his recently-launched a.k.a. skips alias - an underground electronic music project dedicated to creating 90s-inspired warehouse rave soundscapes. With sonics that revolve around highly-visible and unapologetically queer aesthetics, he’s released two songs thus far: the scintillating “F.T.N.U.” (press release) and the unconventional, heart-pumping “My Only Mistake” (press release).