Jjust Group’s music vertical, Jjust Music, presents "Dilbara" - A Peppy Dance Anthem to Light Up Your Playlist

MUMBAI : Jjust Music, Jackky Bhagnani’s music label and a vertical of Jjust Group, is excited to unveil their latest musical offering – ‘Dilbara.’ This highly anticipated song features the immensely talented artist, Ipsitaa, with music composed by Aditya Dev and lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag. ‘Dilbara’ promises to captivate audiences with its irresistible charm and infectious beats.
From the moment the music begins, ‘Dilbara’ sweeps listeners off their feet, compelling them to succumb to its alluring rhythm. Ipsitaa and Aditya Dev create a euphoric experience that leaves no choice but to surrender to the song's irresistible magic.
‘Dilbara’ beautifully captures the essence of being infatuated with someone to the point where they occupy every thought. With its relatable lyrics and addictive melody, ‘Dilbara’ is set to resonate with listeners of all ages and backgrounds.
Founder of Jjust Group, Jackky Bhagnani said, “Jjust Music is known for its commitment to delivering quality music that transcends boundaries. We are thrilled to present ‘Dilbara’… it’s groovy and catchy and leaves a lasting impression. We hope it will touch the hearts of listeners and become a true sensation. Aditya Dev has done a fantastic job composing this foot-tapping song, and Ipsitaa and Aditya’s fabulous voices have taken it to the next level.”
CEO of Jjust Group, Shyam Chhabria, adds, “With 'Dilbara,' we continue our journey of delivering exceptional music that resonates with audiences. This peppy and upbeat track is a testament to the talent and dedication of the entire team involved in its creation. We are confident that 'Dilbara' will become a chartbuster and further establish Jjust Music as a leading force in the music industry. We are excited to share this infectious dance anthem with the world and bring joy to music lovers everywhere.”
Ipsitaa, the lead vocalist says, "I am incredibly excited to be a part of 'Dilbara' and collaborate with Jjust Music. This song holds a special place in my heart, and I believe the relatable lyrics and addictive melody will resonate with listeners of all backgrounds. It was a pleasure working with Aditya Dev, and I can't wait for everyone to experience the magic of 'Dilbara.'"
In just 3 years, Jjust Music has delivered a series of superhit songs such as ‘Prada’ featuring The Doorbeen and Shreya Sharma, ‘Mashooka’ featuring Tanishk Bagchi, Dev Negi and Asees Kaur, and most recently ‘Le Jaana’ featuring Lekka. ‘Dilbara’ is their latest song which is surely going to be a chartbuster.
Dilbara is now available on Jjust Music’s Youtube Channel.
Link Of The Song :
MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more
Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more
MUMBAI – Six years after releasing Soliloquy – her debut album – Indian electronica producer and singer Komorebi has released the first single ‘I...read more
MUMBAI – Acclaimed singer-songwriter Sarah Barrios returns with “Messy”, an alternative dance pop ear worm about anxiety and the feeling of being...read more
MUMBAI – 2023 is gearing up to be our formal reintroduction to Malaysian siren-songwriter Lunadira as we know her. Having been dormant for the past...read more
MUMBAI – Malaysian-born, NYC-based rising queer alt-pop artist a kid named rufus (they/them) shares their debut album 'whatever works' via Nettwerk....read more
MUMBAI : Making her long-awaited return, pop-phenom LIA LIA shares new single ‘What if I jump from a Bridge?’. With an expansive sonic palette and...read more