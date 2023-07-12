Wynk Studio launches new songs featuring the Bollywood icons Vishal Dadlani and Nikhita Gandhi

MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app, today, announced that Wynk Studio, India’s largest music distribution ecosystem for independent artists, will launch new songs featuring Bollywood icons Vishal Dadlani and Nikhita Gandhi.

Vishal Dadlani’s new love song entitled “Billo”, produced by Durgesh R Rajbhatt and written by Saveri Verma, is about a boy falling in love at first sight. Incorporating musical elements from the ’90s as well as 2000s, the pop track mixes sweet melody with a catchy hook. Nikhita Gandhi, meanwhile, a part of the Wynk for artists programme since 2022, will be releasing her new pop romantic song, “Pyaar mein Pagal”, a simultaneously romantic and groovy number, about a girl madly in love.

Wynk Studio enables artists to launch their music and partners with them to help in their efforts to monetise their music on a host of platforms. The studio has a roster of more than 900 independent artists who are leveraging the distribution strength of the studio to expand their reach across multiple platforms.

Vishal Dadlani first rose to popularity as the frontman of the Mumbai-based hard rock band Pentagram. He later teamed up with Shekhar Ravjiani to form the successful Bollywood duo Vishal-Shekhar. The song Dadlani released before Billo, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan”, received over two million views on YouTube in less than an hour.

Nikhita Gandhi is an Indian playback singer who has worked in multiple Indian films and numerous regional projects in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Bengali and Kannada. She has given her voice to Deepika Padukone for the title track in the movie “Raabta”. Her song “Ullu Ka Pattha” from the movie Jagga Jasoos, sung with Arijit Singh, is a perennial party favourite and her other successes include songs in films like Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Chef, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Ittefaq. Her songs "Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe" and "Poster Lagwa Do" are among the many tracks that have become hugely popular over her career.

Wynk offers music in 15 Indian languages and regional songs now account for over 30% of the overall streams on the app. Songs in Oriya, Gujarati, Assamese, Marathi, Telugu and Bhojpuri have seen a 150% + growth and are popular outside their home states as well.

The Wynk Music journey:

Sept 2014: Launched in India; crosses one lakh downloads in four days

Feb 2015: Crosses 5 million app downloads

June 2015: Launches Data Save Mode

Nov 2015: Crosses 12 million installs

Jan 2016: Introduces MP3 Player Function- Plays Local MP3 file

Mar 2017: Crosses 50 million installs

Jan 2018: Crosses 75 million install

Dec 2018: Voted India’s most entertaining app on Playstore

Jan 2019: Crosses 100 million installs

Aug 2022: Launched Wynk Studio

For more details visit: https://studio.wynk.in/