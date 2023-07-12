RadioandMusic
Monsoon is the season for melodies at the NCPA

MUMBAI: Rainy Season has a deep connection with the music. Perhaps, ragas for Indian seasons are matters of intellectual stimulation as well. Ragas of the Malhar family and myriad genres of semi-classical music like thumri and dadra are inseparably associated with this season. Let your soul be drenched and celebrate the monsoon melodies by Shahid Parvez on Saturday, 22nd July at Experimental Theatre, NCPA.

Shahid Parvez’s music is both novel and evolving. His unique tone and astute artistic sense have become his hallmark as a respected performer and composer. He represents the seventh generation of the sitar’s first family, the Etawah Gharana. A very young Shahid Parvez was initiated into the rich traditions of the Gharana by his father and guru, Ustad Aziz Khan - the famous musician and son of legendary sitar and surbahar virtuoso Ustad Waheed Khan.

Dr Suvarnalata Rao, Head of Programming for Indian Music, shares, "Parvez has achieved success in preserving tradition and pushing its boundaries to even greater heights of aesthetic beauty. We look forward to watching him perform live at the NCPA"

Watch him create magic on stage with melodies on the 22nd of July.

Monsoon Melodies by Shahid Parvez (sitar)
When: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 6.30 pm
Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA
Tickets: Book My Show

About the show:

The rainy season is richly celebrated in Hindustani music. Ragas of the Malhar family and myriad genres of semi-classical music like thumri and dadra are inseparably associated with this season. Several allied folk forms like kajri, sawan, jhoola, hindola etc. also express the pain of separation and the joy of union with the beloved. Shahid Parvez inherited Etawah Imdadkhani Gharana's rich legacy and was trained by his father, Aziz Khan, the son of Surbahar and sitar virtuoso Wahid Khan. Hailed as a child prodigy, Shahid Parvez is well-known for his extraordinary command over the instrument and mastery over both, tantrakari (instrumental techniques) and gayaki ang (vocalised idiom). A recipient of numerous prestigious awards and accolades, Shahid Parvez has performed widely in India

