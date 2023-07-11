RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jul 2023 17:34

Marc Ribler, Stevie Van Zandt drop their first single 'Armageddon' from latest project 'STORY ROAD'

MUMBAI : Marc Ribler, singer-songwriter-musician-producer and music director for Stevie Van Zandt has just dropped the first single ("Armageddon") from his latest band project, STORY ROAD.

The band features Ribler on guitar and vocals, Charley Drayton on Drums and Jack Daley on bass. The trio hunkered down in a rock n roll bunker called Dug Deep Studios and poured their hearts and souls into Ribler’s songs in the cold dark days of the COVID 19 pandemic. Brace yourself for the rockin rollercoaster ride of your life!

Marc Ribler- Singer Songwriter, Producer, Musical, Director, Stevie Van Zandt, Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul, Darlene Love

Charley Drayton - Bob Dylan, Keith Richards Expensive Winos, The Divinyls

Jack Daley- Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul, Lenny Kravitz, Spin Doctors

Ribler says, "Looking back, the past few years seemed like the perfect launch pad for Armageddon…Or at least a zombie apocalypse or 2. It felt that way to many of us. I am so incredibly thankful for music, rock n roll in particular, as a sanctuary to worship and channel all of life's joy, sorrow, pain and bliss. Let's keep basking in that light my friends."

The new single follows the release of Ribler's acclaimed 2021 solo LP 'The Whole World Awaits You.'
Stream "Armageddon" HERE: https://orcd.co/armageddonmarc.

Prior to his role as musical director and guitarist for Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul over the past several years, Marc served in the same capacity for Darlene Love and longtime Rolling Stones backing vocalist Bernard Fowler. He has performed with rock and soul royalty such as Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Carole King, Elvis Costello and Bettye Lavette.

Marc has been in the music business since he was a 14-year-old New Jersey kid. “I started out playing the Jersey bars, the high school dances and all the storied Jersey shore Rock & Roll haunts like The Fast Lane and Stone Pony in Asbury Park,” says Ribler. He graduated to songwriting and production work, getting his first cut as a writer at age 23, then a development deal with RCA Records. Marc’s songs have charted in the American Top 40 as well as Canada and abroad.

