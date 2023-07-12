"Jai Shri Ram” becomes the first ever devotional song to feature on New York's Times Square

MUMBAI : Music composer Ashish Chandra along with singer Vishal Srivastav and producer Mukesh Modi glorified the Indian culture on International soil with the release of their spiritual bhajan “Jai Shri Ram” at the prestigious Times Square
Ashish Chandra says “Releasing a song is always an important milestone for any artist and now that we’ve made it to the iconic Times Square, this is a sign that Indian mythology is no longer confined to India, it belongs to the world now”
Vishal Srivastav says “We belong to the land of Ram. My chest swells with pride to see our Indian mythology being worshipped and appreciated across the globe”
Mukesh Modi says “It is a moment of glory not only for us but for every Indian. We are honoured to have received so much appreciation for Jai Shri Ram. This is just the start, we envision taking our Indian mythology to the world”
Watch the song here-
