Club Space Owners Co-Open New State-of-The-Art Sound Space, Jolene Sound Room Miami

MUMBAI : Bar Lab Hospitality, Space Invaders and Link Miami Rebels have joined forces once again for Jolene Sound Room Miami, a one-of-a-kind sound space in Downtown on the legendary Flagler Street. Located in the basement of 200 E Flagler Street, the funky, retro-themed high energy sound room is complete with a state-of-the-art audio and light system designed to celebrate local music culture and Miami-based artists. The venue draws top talent from Miami’s thriving nightlife scene as well as the global dance music circuit to create an idyllic dance floor for locals and visitors alike.

The whole venue has been spec’d out to be a perfect sound room with a full studio treatment. Inspired by the midcentury recording studios & 70’s leisure lifestyle, Jolene Sound Room Miami will boast an amazing custom-made sound system and all-around wood finishes to create a high energy sound room for Miami.

A vision inspired by the past built for partygoers of the present and future, Jolene represents the third formal collaboration between hospitality pioneers Bar Lab Hospitality, and Link Miami Rebels | Space Invaders - a Miami-based nightlife trio formed In 2016. Space Invaders, which consists of III Points co-founder David Sinopoli and Miami nightlife veterans Davide Danese and Coloma Kaboomsky of Link Miami Rebels, own the world renowned dance music haven Club Space, a revolutionary staple of Miami club culture. Bar Lab Hospitality founders Elad Zvi and Gabe Orta have become synonymous with service and quality from their award-winning Broken Shaker and more.

The space, inspired by the fierceness and femininity of Dolly Parton, showcases the best of disco, house, and techno, with notable names and pillars of the international dance scene including, DJ Tennis, Soul Clap, and more who joined for the opening weekend of operation in May. DJ Ray will be spearheading programming efforts for the cutting edge sound room, which has an audio system developed by Nicolas Matar and Scott Ciungan of Phonic Technologies. Phonic Technologies, the award winning sound team behind legendary New York clubs Cielo and Output, takes a holistic approach to sound design that involves the careful study of a venue’s acoustics and the selection of finishes for optimal sound quality. The result must be experienced in person.

The design was inspired by late 1960’s-early 1970’s recording studios, with the Mad Artistics team accentuating some of the features that could be found in their design. Irregular in shape and floor plan, wood finishes backed with acoustic insulation are complemented with carpeting on the walls that mimic these retro sound recording studios. Jolene Sound Room Miami features a unique, specially curated menu of craft cocktails courtesy of the award-winning Bar Lab team and beverage director, Christine Wiseman. Alongside the inventive cocktail selection, guests can choose from an assortment of beer, wine, and bottle service options featuring vodka, tequila, Mezcal, gin, and champagne.

Miami marks the second opening of the Jolene concept, with Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn, located in the heart of Williamsburg, having opened this past March. For more information and the latest programming updates, visit @JoleneSoundRoom and JoleneSoundroom.com