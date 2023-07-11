RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Jul 2023 16:41 |  By RnMTeam

XG's "GRL GVNG" debuts at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard "Hot Trending Songs" chart!

MUMBAI: On Friday, June 30th, XG released GRL GVNG, the first track taken from their upcoming 1st Mini Album. It has gone on to place No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard's 'Hot Trending Songs, Powered by Twitter'.

'Hot Trending Songs, Powered by Twitter' is a chart based on real-time global music trends and conversations on Twitter, and is the result of the global support and buzz for GRL GVNG immediately after release.

The music video for GRL GVNG was dropped without any advance warning and has since gained 4 million views in the first 5 days of release. Fans who watched the music video commented:

"I've never seen a music video this powerful and breathtaking."
"If the first song is this good, I can't think what the mini-album will be like!"
"The music video was so amazing, I was open-mouthed and shaking."
"This is like watching a sci-fi movie, the amazing visuals and the concept!"
"The music video gives me goosebumps no matter how many times I watch it. It really pushes the limits of what a music video can do."
"Inexpressibly cool, I've been waiting for a group like XG."
"XG are definitely raising the bar for girl groups!"

The track hit the YouTube charts in 19 countries and regions, including the U.S. and Japan, and was #3 on Global Trending Music Videos.
On June 30th, XG featured on the huge 60-meter tall Spotify digital billboard in New York's Times Square. That same day, the track appeared in Spotify's popular "New Music Friday" playlist in 31 regions, and has been making an impact globally since release.

With the announcement of XG's 1st Mini Album, we can't wait to see what the girls come up with next!

XG
GRL GVNG
from XG’s 1st Mini Album
Released Friday June 30th 2023

GRL GVNG (Official Music Video)
https://youtu.be/Xiai4BRzZpU

Streaming/Download
https://XG.lnk.to/GRLGVNG

Tags
XG GRL GVNG U.S. Billboard Hot Trending Songs music
Related news
 | 11 Jul 2023

Check Out The New Single From Story Road; Trio Features Marc Ribler (Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, Springsteen, Elvis Costello), Charley Drayton (Bob Dylan, Keith Richards) & Jack Daley (Disciples of Soul, Spin Doctors, Lenny Kravitz)

MUMBAI : Marc Ribler, singer-songwriter-musician-producer and music director for Stevie Van Zandt has just dropped the first single ("Armageddon") from his latest band project, STORY ROAD.

read more
 | 11 Jul 2023

Israeli Prog NEOLIA Shares The Bass Grooves w/ New Playthrough "Carried Away" Off S/T Debut

MUMBAI : Israel’s Neolia released their debut self-titled album this past May. The album is an experimental, progressive slab of metal that fans have been flocking to local shows for.

read more
 | 11 Jul 2023

Rockshots Records - BAD BONES New Video "Libertad" Off New Album "Hasta El Final!" Out Now!

MUMBAI : Releasing their sixth album "Hasta El Final!" this past March via Rockshots Records, Bad Bones have a new music video to rock out your summer out to. Entitled "Libertad", it's an epic and powerful song that brings to mind the Hagar-era Van Halen and the Scorpions.

read more
 | 11 Jul 2023

Matt Zaddy's Blend of Folk-Rock and Modern Soul Is A Genre-Bending Journey With 'What Comes Around'

MUMBAI : Mississauga, Ontario folk-rock artist, Matt Zaddy released his new single "What Comes Around” that blends folk-rock and modern soul, making it a journey through genres for any music fan.

read more
 | 11 Jul 2023

The Mountain Mosh Pit Kicks Off This Friday! ARMSTRONG METALFEST 2023 w/ WARBRINGER, FALLUJAH, ENTERPRISE EARTH, THE ZENITH PASSAGE, VALE OF PNATH, STRIKER and more!

MUMBAI : The rumbling sounds of this year's Armstrong MetalFest will be shaking the mountain valley of BC's Okanagan this coming Friday, July 14th, and Saturday, July 15th.

read more

RnM Biz

Horus Music partners with independent streaming platform Damroo

MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more

Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day
Mirchi

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

top# 5 articles

1
5 Unique Things from Arjun Kanungo's Song "Danger" You Must Know

MUMBAI: "Danger" by Arjun Kanungo marks a significant milestone in the Indian music industry. From being the first Indian music video shot in Japan...read more

2
Sarah Mary Chadwick Unveils “Looked Just Like Jesus” Single/Video , Message To God LP Due Date Out Sept.15 on Kill Rock Stars

MUMBAI : New Zealand born, Melbourne-based Sarah Mary Chadwick will release her eighth studio record Messages to God due out September 15 on Kill...read more

3
Music Composer Duo Salim Sulaiman and Soulful Singer Lakhwinder Wadali Unveil Mesmerizing Qawwali "Dhaage" on Merchant Records

MUMBAI: The music industry is set to witness a divine confluence of talent and emotions as the renowned music composer duo, Salim Sulaiman, and the...read more

4
Akanksha Puri and Sharad Malhotra open up on their sizzling chemistry and creating onscreen magic for their upcoming monsoon number 'Baarishon'

MUMBAI: Monsoon and Romance can never go wrong and once again, Payal Dev, in collaboration with label Apni Dhun, is all set for her upcoming song...read more

5
XG's "GRL GVNG" debuts at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard "Hot Trending Songs" chart!

MUMBAI: On Friday, June 30th, XG released GRL GVNG, the first track taken from their upcoming 1st Mini Album. It has gone on to place No. 1 on the U...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games