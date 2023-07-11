XG's "GRL GVNG" debuts at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard "Hot Trending Songs" chart!

MUMBAI: On Friday, June 30th, XG released GRL GVNG, the first track taken from their upcoming 1st Mini Album. It has gone on to place No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard's 'Hot Trending Songs, Powered by Twitter'.

'Hot Trending Songs, Powered by Twitter' is a chart based on real-time global music trends and conversations on Twitter, and is the result of the global support and buzz for GRL GVNG immediately after release.

The music video for GRL GVNG was dropped without any advance warning and has since gained 4 million views in the first 5 days of release. Fans who watched the music video commented:

"I've never seen a music video this powerful and breathtaking."

"If the first song is this good, I can't think what the mini-album will be like!"

"The music video was so amazing, I was open-mouthed and shaking."

"This is like watching a sci-fi movie, the amazing visuals and the concept!"

"The music video gives me goosebumps no matter how many times I watch it. It really pushes the limits of what a music video can do."

"Inexpressibly cool, I've been waiting for a group like XG."

"XG are definitely raising the bar for girl groups!"

The track hit the YouTube charts in 19 countries and regions, including the U.S. and Japan, and was #3 on Global Trending Music Videos.

On June 30th, XG featured on the huge 60-meter tall Spotify digital billboard in New York's Times Square. That same day, the track appeared in Spotify's popular "New Music Friday" playlist in 31 regions, and has been making an impact globally since release.

With the announcement of XG's 1st Mini Album, we can't wait to see what the girls come up with next!

XG

GRL GVNG

from XG’s 1st Mini Album

Released Friday June 30th 2023

GRL GVNG (Official Music Video)

https://youtu.be/Xiai4BRzZpU

Streaming/Download

https://XG.lnk.to/GRLGVNG